For Michael Levy, brother of Israeli hostage Or Levy, the October 7 Hamas terror attacks still feel like yesterday. He told DW that the international community has a duty to urge a negotiation deal between Israel and Hamas to end this humanitarian catastrophe. Meanwhile, vigils and memorials are being held across Israel to remember those who were killed, and the hostages still held captive.