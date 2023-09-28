Families bury victims of Iraq wedding fire

CatastropheIraqFamilies bury victims of Iraq wedding fireTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoCatastropheIraqBeenish Javed09/28/2023September 28, 2023Families in Iraq have been burying loved ones killed when a fire engulfed a wedding hall. More than 100 people died in the blaze near the northern city of Mosul, and many are still missing. Officials said the fire was likely caused by fireworks.https://p.dw.com/p/4WtOpAdvertisement