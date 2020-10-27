False alarm? Confusion about EU COVID-19 threat levels

It's easy to get alarmed about the risk of catching the coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, when looking at a map that shows your country or region in dark red. Color-coded COVID-19 maps, highlighting danger zones, are everywhere now. And often it's individual countries, drawing up their own maps, based on their own data.
The European Union (EU) wants a more standardized approach, and the idea is simple: Provide citizens with coordinated maps, published every week, showing the levels of risk for travelers across the EU's 27 member states.
It uses a so-called traffic light system: Red, orange, green and grey.
As DW reported when the recommendations were announced on October 13, the traffic light system works on the basis of new infections, or incidence, per 100,000 inhabitants in the previous 14 days combined with the number of positive COVID-19 tests.
A coronavirus test station in Munich, Germany, where the threshold for tighter restrictions has been 35 infections per 100,000 per week
The recommendations say you are:
- Green if the 14-day cumulative coronavirus case notification rate is less than 25 per 100,000 people and the test positivity rate of tests for coronavirus infection is less than 4%.
- Orange if the 14-day cumulative coronavirus case notification rate is less than 50 per 100,000 people but the test positivity rate is 4% or more, OR if the 14-day cumulative coronavirus case notification rate ranges from 25 to 150 but the test positivity rate of tests for coronavirus infection is less than 4%.
- Red if the 14-day cumulative coronavirus case notification rate is 50 or more per 100,000 people and the test positivity rate of infection is 4% or more, OR if the 14- day cumulative coronavirus case notification rate is more than 150."
And then there's grey for regions where there's not enough information, or where the testing rate is 300 or less.
That's the theory
The traffic light system has been agreed by all EU member states, but it's only a recommendation. So, as with most recommendations and guidelines, the effectiveness of the map depends on how well it is enforced.
There is also the issue of how the EU's individual states — including individual regions within those states — collect their data. Until recently, European countries have assessed their COVID-19 threat level on different criteria.
Germany, for instance, introduced a threshold of 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants per week, above which social, economic and health restrictions are to be tightened. Germany's state of Bavaria, however, has set a lower threshold of 35 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants per week.
Face masks are mandatory in the busiest shopping streets of Cologne, Germany
Such variations in the data can be adjusted to meet the EU's new standardized thresholds. And that may indeed be helpful for travelers, trying to assess the level of risk of traveling to a certain country.
But it's not only that the data has been collected differently in each region, so far, but that it is also potentially perceived differently by the people who live there. And that could still lead to confusion, if not alarm.
Those variations have existed for months at local levels. And that begs the question whether residents in Bavaria, for instance, will stayed focused on their threshold of 35 new cases and subsequently perceive a lower level of threat. Or, alternatively, whether citizens in regions that have had higher thresholds will now be alarmed by a newfound "red status" if they regions are suddenly perceived to be riskier than before.
Arbitrary numbers?
The threshold of 50 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants per 7-day period has itself been criticized.
Luxembourg's Minister of Foreign and European Affairs, Jean Asselborn, has, for instance, described it as a German invention. Others have said it was based on the point at which German hospitals would start to feel the pressure — if, for example, there was a surge in demand for intensive care beds. But that would be different for every other country, region or city.
Stefan Willich, who heads the Institute for Social Medicine, Epidemiology and Health Economics at Berlin's Charité hospital, meanwhile, has said the threshold may have been "a precise indicator" five months ago but it's only a rough indicator now.
So, look at that criteria again: For instance, orange for regions reporting less than 50 new cases, and positive tests of over 4% — or an incidence of between 25 and 150 new cases and positive tests below 4%.
The span between 50 new infections, on the one hand, and 25 and 150, on the other hand, is huge. Mixed with the number of positive tests, either above or below 4%, and the potential for misinterpretation, especially by non-statisticians — that is, the general public at whom the new EU map is aimed — is massive.
And it's not just about the number of new "notified" cases, but also the number of tests that are conducted. Experts continue to raise concern about that, suggesting that the rates of testing for COVID-19 need to be standardized as well.
Data published by ourworldindata.org, a site run by the University of Oxford in the UK, suggests there's still a broad span of testing rates across Europe.
For October 16, 2020, one chart shows the following testing rates per day per thousand people:
- UK: 3.85 (mostly red on the EU map)
- France: 3.52 (red)
- Spain: 2.24 (mostly red)
- Germany: 1.99 (orange)
- Italy: 2.13 (half red, half orange)
- Belgium: 4.79 (red)
- Denmark: 5.83 (orange)
- Czech Republic: 2.55 (red)
- Poland: 1.05 (red)
- Austria: 2.01 (red)
It doesn't take a statistician to surmise that the less you test, the fewer positive cases you are likely to find and report. But, then, as you can see, that's not always true either.
Coronavirus rules: How much physical distancing is enough?
Keep your distance, please!
These are the coronavirus rules as we know them: Keep a distance of 1.5 to 2 meters (5 to 6 feet) from others, observe good hygiene and wear a mask. But this does not do justice to the complex reality of how aerosols spread, researchers from Oxford and London (UK) and Cambridge MA (US) have written in an analysis published in the British Medical Journal in late August.
-
Coronavirus rules: How much physical distancing is enough?
This much? Or more?
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tried to show schoolchildren how it should be done. But what does his gesture mean exactly? Do his fingertips have to be 1.5 meters away from the fingertips of another person? That would be a reasonable interpretation of the regulations. But two arm lengths alone measure 1.5 meters, so distances of 4.5 meters or more could easily result.
-
Coronavirus rules: How much physical distancing is enough?
Are sheep lengths better?
The Icelandic Association of Sheep Breeders has established its own rules: Two sheep lengths are appropriate to avoid infection. One may wonder if face masks are also supposed to be knitted from real sheep's wool. This young shepherd in Senegal may be trying to find out how long a sheep is by pulling its hind leg. The Icelanders already know — exactly 1 meter.
-
Coronavirus rules: How much physical distancing is enough?
Natural spacers
Of course, this could also work. The standard length of a dog leash corresponds pretty exactly to the current coronavirus rules. Could it be a coincidence that a six-foot leash is usually prescribed for places where leashes are compulsory?
-
Coronavirus rules: How much physical distancing is enough?
Where does the 2-meter rule come from?
The authors led by Lydia Bourouiba, an expert in fluid dynamics and disease transmission at MIT, writes that the rule is outdated. Two meters was the distance recommended by the German physician C. Flügge in 1897. Visible droplets that he had caught within this distance were still contagious. A 1948 study showed that 90% of streptococci coughed out in droplets flew no further than 1.7 meters.
-
Coronavirus rules: How much physical distancing is enough?
Two meters are not enough
The 1948 study was published in the American Medical Journal. It also showed that 10% of streptococci flew much further: up to 2.9 meters. If that were the case, perhaps the people on this lawn on the banks of the Rhine in Dusseldorf would be safe — if every other circle remained free. But wait a minute — we are not dealing with streptococci (bacteria) here, but with viruses.
-
Coronavirus rules: How much physical distancing is enough?
Viruses spread via aerosols
Viruses are much smaller than bacteria, so they can float around for hours and spread better in the air. This is why the researchers recommend that the distance between people should not be the only safety criterion but that other factors should be considered, too: How well a room is ventilated, whether people are wearing masks, and whether they are silent, speaking softly or singing and shouting.
-
Coronavirus rules: How much physical distancing is enough?
Do not sing or cough
Numerous studies have also shown that coughing can propel veritable parcels of viruses up to 8 meters through the air. Speaking or singing loudly also spread a lot of aerosols and droplets about the room. If, however, people only speak quietly, as in a library, and sit in the fresh air, safe distances can be smaller again.
-
Coronavirus rules: How much physical distancing is enough?
How long should I stay in the room?
The duration of a stay in a contaminated room and how many people are in that room are also decisive factors when assessing the risk of infection. The researchers have used those factors to develop a traffic light model. The clear result: In rooms with a high occupancy, you should generally stay only for a short time, make sure they are well aired, wear a mask and speak quietly.
-
Coronavirus rules: How much physical distancing is enough?
One minute is enough to get infected
Even very brief contact can be enough to transmit SARS-CoV-2. The US Center for Disease Control (CDC) had to tighten its rules on October 21, after a prison guard caught SARS-CoV-2 from prisoners with whom he had only had contact with for a few minutes at a time. Now, "close contact" is defined as being within 2 metres of an infected person for at least 15 minutes cumulatively within 24 hours.
-
Coronavirus rules: How much physical distancing is enough?
No mask needed here
Here, however, the traffic light of the UK-US research team would show green. Outside, people can be safe for long periods of time even without a mask, provided there are few people around, everything is well ventilated and no one talks much. But even so, will the distance between deck chairs being measured here be enough?
Author: Fabian Schmidt