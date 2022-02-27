Fakes of the war in Ukraine fact-checked by Joscha Weber

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine has led to many false or misleading videos and pictures on social media. What is real and what is fake? Fact-checker Joscha Weber explains.
Social media is celebrating a Ukrainian fighter pilot for shooting down six Russian enemy planes. But does the "Ghost of Kyiv" exist? DW checks the facts.
Shortly before launching a full-scale war on Ukraine, Vladimir Putin outlined his reasons for the attack. Russia, he said, must "defend itself" and "denazify" Ukraine. Much of this is false.