Fakes of the war in Ukraine fact-checked by Joscha Weber

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has led to many false or misleading videos and pictures on social media. What is real and what is fake? Fact-checker Joscha Weber explains.

Fact check: Ukraine's 'Ghost of Kyiv' fighter pilot

Social media is celebrating a Ukrainian fighter pilot for shooting down six Russian enemy planes. But does the "Ghost of Kyiv" exist? DW checks the facts.  

Fact check: Do Vladimir Putin's justifications for going to war against Ukraine add up?

Shortly before launching a full-scale war on Ukraine, Vladimir Putin outlined his reasons for the attack. Russia, he said, must "defend itself" and "denazify" Ukraine. Much of this is false.  

Fact check: Does Germany send weapons to crisis regions?

The German government has rejected Ukraine's demands for arms deliveries, saying Germany does not send weapons of war to conflict zones as a matter of principle. A DW fact check finds this stance has often been ignored.  

Fact check: 5 fakes of the war in Ukraine  

