Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Climate change
Religion

Faith Matters - Women in the Church - Can the Catholic Church Reform?

1 hour ago

Maria 2.0 is a women's movement that promotes equal rights for women in the Catholic Church, including holding office in the hierarchy. These women want to be able to function as priests and deacons, i.e. assistants to priests, in functions previously reserved for men. Some of the women even want a woman to occupy the highest office in the Catholic Church, the papacy.

https://p.dw.com/p/4SAfo

Divisive and dangerous, or courageous reformers? That depends entirely on one’s point of view. Either way, Marie Merscher and Veronika Gräwe are Catholics with all their hearts. The two Berliners believe that women as priests and the blessing of queer couples should be possible in the Catholic Church in the 21st century. We confront reformers with traditionalists and ask: Can Catholicism reform, or will everything stay the same?

About the show

About the show

DW Sendungslogo Glaubenssachen englisch (Faith Matters)

Faith Matters — The Church Program

What people build on, what gives them support and the values they hold: For many, that is a question of faith. Every first Sunday of the month DW's monthly feature on religion gives insights into matters of faith.

DW's Top Story

