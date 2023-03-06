Religion
Faith Matters - Women in the Church - Can the Catholic Church Reform?
Divisive and dangerous, or courageous reformers? That depends entirely on one’s point of view. Either way, Marie Merscher and Veronika Gräwe are Catholics with all their hearts. The two Berliners believe that women as priests and the blessing of queer couples should be possible in the Catholic Church in the 21st century. We confront reformers with traditionalists and ask: Can Catholicism reform, or will everything stay the same?