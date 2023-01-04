  1. Skip to content
Faith Matters - Who Do You Say I Am? - Transgender Pastor Elke Spörkel

59 minutes ago

The village of Halden in western Germany was in uproar when their Lutheran pastor announced in 2010 that he was a woman. This is the story of Elke Spörkel’s denial and rejection, but also of her courage and of new beginnings.

Hans-Gerd Spörkel saw no alternative; he announced publicly that he was a woman in a man’s body. Outing himself demanded great courage for this pastor of a small rural parish in western Germany, and for a man over fifty. The complex issue of gender transition was virtually unknown in the German countryside. Pastor Spörkel assumed the name Elke, but her attempt to continue to minister in the parish as a woman failed miserably. So did her marriage. However, darkness eventually gave way to light. Elke Sparkle’s story is one of denial and rejection, but also of courage, new beginnings and of reconciliation.

About the show

DW Sendungslogo Glaubenssachen englisch (Faith Matters)

Faith Matters — The Church Program

What people build on, what gives them support and the values they hold: For many, that is a question of faith. Every first Sunday of the month DW's monthly feature on religion gives insights into matters of faith.

DW's Top Story

