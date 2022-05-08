 Faith Matters - Ulm Minster - The Tallest Church in the World | Faith Matters - The Church Program | DW | 02.10.2022

Faith Matters

Faith Matters - Ulm Minster - The Tallest Church in the World

In the very center of Ulm, a city in southern Germany on the River Danube, stands the tallest church in the world. Its 161.53-metre-high steeple bears witness to the city’s glorious past as one of the most powerful and prosperous German cities in the Middle Ages.

Begun in the late fourteenth century the church is a masterpiece of Gothic architecture and Ulm’s most famous landmark. A backdrop for international sporting events, a popular tourist attraction, a training site for height rescues, a place for spiritual renewal: Ulm Minister is much more than simply "the tallest church in the world”.

