Faith Matters - The Idea of the Holy - A Religious Mystery

But what do most people view as "sacred” today? Our report investigates an idea that is difficult to grasp: The "holy.” All world regions attribute sacredness to certain locations — a mountain or a specific place. Christians also view their traditional writings as sacred, which is why they call them "Holy Scripture." In most religions, "holy” means being especially close to God, a proximity to perfection, the divine. But what do most people view as "sacred” today?