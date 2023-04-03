  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Turkey-Syria Earthquakes
Religion

Faith Matters - The Idea of the Holy - A Religious Mystery

16 minutes ago

Our report investigates an idea that is difficult to grasp: The "holy.” All world regions attribute sacredness to certain locations — a mountain or a specific place. Christians also view their traditional writings as sacred, which is why they call them "Holy Scripture." In most religions, "holy” means being especially close to God, a proximity to perfection, the divine.

https://p.dw.com/p/4OH9m

But what do most people view as "sacred” today? Our report investigates an idea that is difficult to grasp: The "holy.” All world regions attribute sacredness to certain locations — a mountain or a specific place. Christians also view their traditional writings as sacred, which is why they call them "Holy Scripture." In most religions, "holy” means being especially close to God, a proximity to perfection, the divine. But what do most people view as "sacred” today?

Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW Sendungslogo Glaubenssachen englisch (Faith Matters)

Faith Matters — The Church Program

What people build on, what gives them support and the values they hold: For many, that is a question of faith. Every first Sunday of the month DW's monthly feature on religion gives insights into matters of faith.

Go to show Faith Matters
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A woman in Chasiv Yar, near the city of Bakhmut, covers her eyes as she seemingly weeps

Ukraine updates: Bakhmut residents flee as Russia presses in

Conflicts8 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A bird's-eye view of the British-built Namirembe Cathedral on the outskirts of Kampala

Uganda: Anglican Church row over same-sex blessing

Uganda: Anglican Church row over same-sex blessing

Religion8 hours ago03:17 min
More from Africa

Asia

A medical store in Islamabad

Pakistan: Drug firms head for closure amid economic crisis

Pakistan: Drug firms head for closure amid economic crisis

Business7 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Pro-life protest banner reading "Abtreibung? Nein Danke!" ("Abortion? No thanks!")

German abortion clinics targeted by US-style protests

German abortion clinics targeted by US-style protests

Society21 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Boats on a waterfront road with colorful two-to-three-story buildings and palm trees

Portugal will no longer issue 'golden' EU visas

Portugal will no longer issue 'golden' EU visas

Society9 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Ambulances at a school where girls experienced symptoms of a poison gas attack

Girls report symptoms of poisoning across Iran

Girls report symptoms of poisoning across Iran

Politics2 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Chancellor Olaf Scholz and President Biden speak in the White House Oval Office

Biden thanks Scholz for 'profound' German support on Ukraine

Biden thanks Scholz for 'profound' German support on Ukraine

PoliticsMarch 4, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

USA Falfurrias, Texas Reportage Verschollene Migranten

Thousands of migrants have died in South Texas

Thousands of migrants have died in South Texas

MigrationMarch 1, 202301:57 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage