  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Oil & gas industry
Religion

Faith Matters - Phoenix from the Ashes - An Old Church in a New Role

57 minutes ago

Two artists and a young Lutheran pastor had to use chainsaws and axes to uncover the ruins of an old church in former Communist East Germany. The site had been reclaimed by nature, and trees were growing through the gaping roof. In the undergrowth they discovered the tombstone of Friedrich Nietzsche's grandfather, who died in 1850.

https://p.dw.com/p/4N7Qn

Gradually the idea evolved of breathing new life into this ruined church. Moritz Götze and Rüdiger Giebler grew up in East Germany, where faith and religion were discouraged by the Communist dictatorship. However, the two artists developed a strong interest in the pre-Communist history of their homeland. Götze, in particular, was fascinated by old churches - not as places of contemporary worship but as cultural and historical artefacts, which he then processed in his paintings. Together with the young pastor Lüder Laskowski and other enthusiasts, Götze and Giebler founded the Kaisersachern Association and purchased the church ruins, including the overgrown plot of land with the tombstone of Nietzsche's grandfather. With their own money, donations and subsidies, they have saved the old church from final decay. "Kaisersaschern" isn’t the name of a real town; it’s a fictional location invented by the great German novelist and Nobel laureate Thomas Mann, who described it as the "real center of Germany,” a symbol of Germany’s turbulent history and the home of one of his protagonists, based on the nineteenth-century philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche. Moritz Götze and Rüdiger Giebler embarked recently on a round-the-world trip, titled "Grand Tour — Made in Kaisersaschern.” With a few paintings in their luggage, the two artists conveyed the spirit of their Central European homeland to North America, London, New Zealand, Australia, India, Italy — and to many other places. And they still have great plans for their Kaisersachern.

Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW Sendungslogo Glaubenssachen englisch (Faith Matters)

Faith Matters — The Church Program

What people build on, what gives them support and the values they hold: For many, that is a question of faith. Every first Sunday of the month DW's monthly feature on religion gives insights into matters of faith.

Go to show Faith Matters
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Pervez Musharraf

Pervez Musharraf: A soldier on many fronts

Politics2 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Namibia Laidlaw Peringanda Herero-Aktivist

Namibians remember Germany's colonial rule

Namibians remember Germany's colonial rule

SocietyFebruary 4, 202308:48 min
More from Africa

Asia

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen speaks by phone with the Czech Republic's President elect Petr Pavel in Taipei, Taiwan, Monday, Jan. 30, 2023

Taiwan: Czech Republic president-elect elevates ties

Taiwan: Czech Republic president-elect elevates ties

PoliticsFebruary 3, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Bundeswehr conscripts in camouflage outfits squatting in high grass as they are being shown how to use machine guns

Germany debates reintroducing military conscription

Germany debates reintroducing military conscription

SocietyFebruary 3, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Flowers and mementos are left in front of a garage where a young girl was shot dead.

Cocaine capital: Antwerp fears drug-related attacks may rise

Cocaine capital: Antwerp fears drug-related attacks may rise

Society22 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

The Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salmon goes by MBS

Saudi Arabia: Executions thwart trust in reforms

Saudi Arabia: Executions thwart trust in reforms

PoliticsFebruary 3, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Martin Luther King and Rosa Parks

Rosa Parks: Icon of US civil rights movement

Rosa Parks: Icon of US civil rights movement

HistoryFebruary 3, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Brazil's retired ship called Sao Paulo seen sailing across the Atlantic

Brazil sinks warship in Atlantic amid environmental concerns

Brazil sinks warship in Atlantic amid environmental concerns

Nature and EnvironmentFebruary 4, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage