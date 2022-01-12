Faith Matters - Every Grain Count - Weaponizing Food, and the Effects on Tanzania

Famine is threatening all the grain-importing countries of East Africa, where food prices have rocketed. The situation is exacerbated by several years of drought, which have crippled local food production. On the heels of this calamity the Corona pandemic brought tourism to a standstill; Tanzania’s famous wildlife parks -- Serengeti, the Usambara Mountains, und Kilimanjaro - are on the brink of financial ruin. International aid organizations, such as the German NGO "Brot für die Welt,” and the German Lutheran Church are overstretched in their efforts to help. If prices rise even higher as a result of Russia’s war in Ukraine, if humanitarian aid dependent on public donations dries up, and if Tanzania’s own food production continues to be hit by drought, the whole of East Africa will be facing a devastating famine.