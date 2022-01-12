  1. Skip to content
Faith Matters - Every Grain Count - Weaponizing Food, and the Effects on Tanzania

6 hours ago

Ukraine, alongside Russia, is one of the world’s main grain exporters. When Russia attacked Ukraine, regular grain exports stopped. Since July, some cargo ships have been able to sail via Turkey, but none have reached Tanzania’s main port of Dar es Salaam.

https://p.dw.com/p/4KRmk

Famine is threatening all the grain-importing countries of East Africa, where food prices have rocketed. The situation is exacerbated by several years of drought, which have crippled local food production. On the heels of this calamity the Corona pandemic brought tourism to a standstill; Tanzania’s famous wildlife parks -- Serengeti, the Usambara Mountains, und Kilimanjaro - are on the brink of financial ruin. International aid organizations, such as the German NGO "Brot für die Welt,” and the German Lutheran Church are overstretched in their efforts to help. If prices rise even higher as a result of Russia’s war in Ukraine, if humanitarian aid dependent on public donations dries up, and if Tanzania’s own food production continues to be hit by drought, the whole of East Africa will be facing a devastating famine.

About the show

DW Sendungslogo Glaubenssachen englisch (Faith Matters)

Faith Matters — The Church Program

What people build on, what gives them support and the values they hold: For many, that is a question of faith. Every first Sunday of the month DW's monthly feature on religion gives insights into matters of faith.

Go to show Faith Matters
US President Joe Biden speaks about American manufacturing at a facility in Pennsylvania

EU should go to WTO over US subsidies, says lawmaker

Business3 hours ago
