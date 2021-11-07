Faith Matters - Eco-Friendly Monks - Plankstetten’s Green Abbey

The monks are so busy that they hardly have time to pray together. As well as farming and running a popular guesthouse they have a large bakery and a slaughterhouse. The abbey employs more than 120 lay people. With a turnover of five million euros annually there’s a lot of work to be done. Plankstetten has its own shops, as well as supplying markets, organic stores and other retailers. The abbey also has a library with over 120,000 volumes to maintain. Our reporter Sylvia Wassermann shows how prayer and work are combined in the Benedictine ideal.