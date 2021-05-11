Facts: COVID-19 vaccination in pregnancy

Studies done during the coronavirus pandemic have indicated that pregnant women are a high-risk group for COVID-19 infection.

In countries such as the USA, the UK, Israel and Belgium, expectant mothers have even been moved up vaccination priority lists.

In Germany, meanwhile, experts say the advice is less clear. A group of gynecological associations and practitioners have published a public statement, calling on Germany's independent Standing Committee on Vaccination (STIKO) to take a clearer stand — and advise that all pregnant women should be vaccinated.

So far, the standing committee has said that vaccination against COVID-19 in pregnancy can only be recommended in some individual cases. But STIKO says it does not want to recommend COVID vaccination for pregnant women in general. It says there is just not enough data to support such a move as being safe.

In the federal state of Saxony, meanwhile, health authorities have decided not to wait for STIKO to recommend vaccination during pregnancy.

Saxony has its own Vaccination Commission called SIKO. SIKO has independently decided to recommend COVID-19 vaccination for pregnant women, says Cornelia Hösemann, a gynecologist and SIKO member.

In the rest of the country, the task of weighing up the risks and benefits of vaccination is left to gynecologists and pregnant women themselves, making it all the more important that parents-to-be know a few facts.

How dangerous is a COVID-19 infection during pregnancy?

"In principle, pregnant women are more susceptible to all infectious diseases," says Hösemann, who also chairs Saxony's state-level Professional Association of Gynecologists (Landesverbandes des Berufsverbandes der Frauenärzte).

"During pregnancy, a mother's immune system virtually shuts down to stop [the body] rejecting the baby," says Hösemann. Half of the baby's genetic material comes from the father and is essentially foreign to the mother's body, and that may otherwise cause it to be rejected.

In their public statement, eleven professional associations in Germany called for the preferential vaccination of pregnant women because, they say, there is sufficient data to show that a COVID-19 infection is dangerous for both mother and child.

"Many pregnant women are rightly worried that they could become infected and get seriously ill," Christian Albring, a practicing gynecologist and president of the federal Professional Association of Gynecologists (BVF) told DW.

Albring was involved in drafting the public statement. He says: "Gynecologists at university hospitals have reported that there are more seriously ill pregnant women in intensive care units, in this current wave of infections, than last year."

The paper says that pregnant women need intensive care six times more often than non-pregnant women who get infected.

A study published in the scientific journal, Jama Pediatrics, in April 2021 found that the disease took a more severe course in pregnant women compared to non-pregnant women. The researchers also found a higher mortality rate for mother-to-be and their babies.

However, a German virologist called Christian Drosten, who has a regular podcast on public broadcaster, NDR, points out that the study includes countries, where poor healthcare makes pregnancy riskier in general, even without a COVID-19 infection.

Why are pregnant women vaccinated in some countries, but not in Germany?

"Since vaccination has been available in Germany, pregnant women have been coming to my practice and asking: Why not us as well?" says Hösemann.

Germany's standing committee on vaccination says there is a lack of data on pregnant women and COVID vaccines because pregnant women tend to be excluded from clinical trials. It's a standard, precautionary measure, intended to protect mother and child.

But that's changing. In February, the developers behind the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine said they had started a clinical trial to test the efficacy of their jab on pregnant women. They said they were doing so precisely because of the high risk of severe COVID-19 for pregnant women.

Can vaccination be harmful for the mother and child?

Experts say there is no data to suggest that COVID-19 vaccines are harmful in pregnancy.

In the USA, more than 106,000 people, who stated they were pregnant during vaccination, have reported their experiences for a database called "V-Safe COVID-19 Vaccine Pregnancy Registry." It's run by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and as of May 3, 2021 there were no safety concerns.

"The analyses did not reveal any safety concerns for pregnant people who were vaccinated, or [safety concerns] for their babies," the CDC has reported.

Nevertheless, further examinations are necessary, especially for women who are vaccinated during the first and second trimesters of pregnancy.

A risk of miscarriage is particularly high in the first three months of pregnancy. Data out of the US suggests that the risk of miscarriage has not increased among women vaccinated against COVID-19.

In France, however, experts are reluctant to take any risks. There, pregnant women can only get vaccinated for COVID-19 after the first trimester. Virologist Drosten describes the French approach as a "good, cautious compromise."

Hösemann told DW that Saxony's Vaccination Commission has now also decided to recommend vaccination for pregnant women from the 13th week of pregnancy.

"We've taken the decision based on data from the US and other countries, where they recommend vaccination and have found it to be safe," she says.

Which vaccine is suitable?

The advice is that pregnant women should only be given mRNA vaccines, such as those offered by BioNTech/Pfizer and Moderna.

Most pregnant women in the US and Israel have been given mRNA vaccines and the available data suggests that the vaccine was effective and safe.

"It has also been proven that the [necessary] antibodies reach the child via the placenta," says Hösemann. Antibodies against a virus are produced in the body after vaccination.

A study published in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology in March 2021 also found vaccine-induced antibodies in breast milk.

Hösemann says she knows of a woman who got a vaccine made by AstraZeneca before she knew she was pregnant.

The AstraZeneca vaccine is what's called a "live attenuated" vaccine. It uses a weakened version of a common cold virus to spark an immune reaction to COVID-19. Live attenuated vaccines are common, also for other diseases, but they work differently from the more novel mRNA vaccines.

In any case, there was no reason for panic, says Hösemann. "If you don't show symptoms for several weeks after the vaccination and you feel well, then you've tolerated the vaccination well."

Your second vaccine dose will then be a mRNA vaccine.

If STIKO still doesn't recommend vaccination, how can I get vaccinated?

For all gynecologists and pregnant women in Saxony, this question has just been settled.

In the rest of the country, vaccination remains an individual risk-benefit analysis.

"Currently, this can be done in individual cases after a very detailed consultation and if the risks of infection and a severe course are considered to be very high," says BVF President, Christian Albring.

Pregnant women whose risk is increased by obesity or pre-existing conditions, for example, have a better chance of receiving a vaccine because their doctors will be more likely to prioritize them.

As for other pregnant women, for whom doctors are still advising against vaccination, they are allowed to select or appoint two close contacts to be vaccinated. Those people would then act as an indirect protection for the expectant mother — a kind of barrier.

But Hösemann is cautiously optimistic that STIKO will change its position soon, and that it will follow Saxony's lead.

The only thing missing then will be enough vaccines to go around.

