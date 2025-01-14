Fact check: Viral claims on California wildfires

As wildfires continue to ravage California, social media is flooded with misinformation about their origins and impacts. DW investigates the most viral claims.

It has been nearly a week since the devastating wildfires began raging through southern California, killing at least 24 people and burning an area larger than San Francisco . While the true causes of the blaze remain under investigation, a flood of misinformation regarding the fires and their impact has been unleashed on social media.

Noticeably, President-elect Donald Trump was one of those who spread numerous false or misleading claims on the wildfires in LA, many of which went viral after Elon Musk reposted them on his social platform, X.

Many users on social media shared numerous pictures and videos allegedly showing the fires, however, not all were recent, and some weren't even real. DW’s Team Fact check analyzed the most viral claims.

A non-existent water restoration declaration

Claim: "Governor Gavin Newscum [sic!] refused to sign the water restoration declaration put before him that would have allowed millions of gallons of water, from excess rain and snow melt from the North, to flow daily into many parts of California…," President-elect Donald Trump wrote on his platform Truth Social. "On top of it all, no water for fire hydrants, not firefighting planes. A true disaster!" he blamed the authorities. Shared by Musk on X, the post reached nearly 38 million views.

DW Fact check: False.

Donald Trump's accusations that California Governor Gavin Newsom is responsible for the alleged shortage of water for battling the wildfires are false.

Elon Musk shared the post of Donald Trump claiming that California Governor Newsom refused to sign the "water restoration declaration." However, such a declaration never existed Image: X.com

Although the firefighters did have some problems with the water supply, while battling the wildfires, the reason was not the absence of water reserves in California. According to Erik Scott, Public Information Officer of the Los Angeles Fire Department, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) proactively filled all available water storage tanks, including three 1-million-gallon tanks located in the Palisades area.

"However, water availability was impacted at higher elevations, which affected some fire hydrants due to limited replenishment of water tanks in those areas. The extreme demand caused a slower refill rate for these tanks which created a challenge for our firefighting effort," Scott explained on X.

Although water continued to flow to the affected areas, water demand rose faster than the system could deliver it, LADWP CEO and Chief Engineer Janisse Quiñones said during a January 8 press conference.

She added, "So the consumption of water was faster than we can provide water in our trunk line. I want to make sure that you understand there's water on the trunk line. We just cannot get up the hill because we cannot fill the tanks fast enough."

Municipal water systems are normally not designed for fast-moving wildfires intensified by the dry weather and strong winds, the experts further explained .

"There is no such document as the water restoration declaration – that is pure fiction," the Press Office of the Governor responded to Trump's accusations.

Presumably, Trump referred to his administration's proposal back in 2019 to pump more water from the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta to supply farms. However, since the waters are home to endangered fish species such as the delta smelt and winter-run Chinook salmon, the Endangered Species Act mandated that two fishery agencies review the plans to ensure no species would be driven to extinction.

In December 2024, President Biden's administration and Governor Newsom approved new regulations to increase water extraction from the Delta to Southern California while protecting local wildlife. However, there are still some doubts , whether these new rules are better than the Trump administration rules.

No, there is no equipment shortage in Los Angeles because of Ukraine

Claim: "Oh look of course The LA fire department donated a bunch of their supplies to Ukraine," Donald Trump Jr. wrote on X , reposting screenshots of articles about the LA County Fire Department's donation of surplus supplies to Ukraine's first responders.

DW Fact check: Misleading.

Trump's post implies that the shortage of equipment hinders the firefighters from extinguishing the California wildfires, and the shortage is caused by the donation of supplies to Ukraine. However, this assumption doesn't correspond to the facts. Both shared news are from March 18, 2022, just weeks after the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, two years ago.

Contrary to Donald Trump Jr.'s suggestion, the donation of fire department equipment to Ukraine had no impact on the situation in California Image: X.com

According to the official website of the Los Angeles County Fire Department, "surplus items, such as hoses, nozzles, turnouts, helmets, body armor, and other associated personal protective equipment, have been donated by various public safety agencies."

When asked about the primary challenges in containing the LA fires, officials pointed to extreme dryness, high-speed winds, water shortages, and insufficient staffing. During a press conference on Wednesday, Jan. 8, Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said , "There are not enough firefighters in L.A. County to address four separate fires of this magnitude." At no point did he mention any equipment shortage.

Moreover, Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyi offered to send 150 firefighters to help combat California wildfires.

AI-generated video does not show Los Angeles battling fire

Claim: A viral TikTok video , viewed more than nine million times, allegedly shows Los Angeles on fire, with people screaming in the off and a lot of firefighters and fire engines moving in the street.

DW Fact check: Fake.

The caption of the ten-second-long video says "Los Angeles Wildfires: Communities Unite Amidst Devastation." According to the comments under the post in different languages, many people believe that this is a real video. However, it is AI-generated.

An AI-generated video, allegedly showing Los Angeles on fire, went viral on TikTok Image: Tiktok

If you look closely at the video, you can see many inconsistencies which are typical for AI-generated content. The lights on the fire engines appear to be burning and some body parts of the people moving in the video disappear and reappear. Also, the people walk unnaturally, like zombies in a horror movie. Additionally, one of the fire engines drives backwards and then kind of melts into another vehicle.

This is not the only AI-generated viral video that is being shared online. There are many other fake videos allegedly showing the wildfires in Los Angeles.

Hollywood Sign not burning

Claim: A ten-second-long video featuring ominous music in the background, showing the famous Hollywood Sign burning, has been viewed over 7 million times on X . "Hollywood, California," the post reads.

DW Fact check: Fake.

A close look at the video shows that it is AI-generated. The most obvious hint is in the famous landmark itself. In the video, it is written with the letter "L" three times instead of two.

The iconic Hollywood sign is seen here on the 100th birthday of being lit up with lights in Los Angeles Image: Mike Blake/REUTERS

DW also reached out to The Hollywood Sign Trust, the nonprofit organization that maintains the sign, whether it is on fire. According to Jeff Zarrinnam, Chair of the Hollywood Sign Trust, "Griffith Park is temporarily closed as a safety precaution, but the sign itself is not affected and is secure."

Martin Kübler and Claudia Dehn contributed to this report.

Edited by: Rachel Baig