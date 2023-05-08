Fact check: Turkey's Erdogan shows false Kilicdaroglu video
Pelin Ünker | Thomas Sparrow
May 8, 2023
Ahead of the election in Turkey, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan showed a video linking his main challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu to the militant Kurdish organization PKK. Research by DW shows the footage was manipulated.
Claim: With this video, Erdogan purports to link his main rival to the PKK, which the Turkish government also considers to be a terrorist group. But is the video shown by Erdogan real? Did Karayilan appear in Kilicdaroglu's campaign video to show his support?
DW Fact check: False.
Research by DW's fact-checking team in cooperation with DW's Turkish service shows that the video at the campaign rally was manipulated by combining two separate videos with totally different backgrounds and content.
This video presented by Erdogan comes after experts warned of increased manipulation on Turkish social media ahead of the election.
The edited footage shown by Erdogan, which is a close-up of the original, likely is lifted from the scene beginning at second 00:37 in Kilicdaroglu's ad.
This timestamp can be identified by focusing on Kilicdaroglu's words ("let's go to the ballot box together"), the movement of his right arm, and the young people standing behind him.
However, in the original campaign video, the scene that follows immediately after does not show Murat Karayilan, but two women leaving a building.
Decontextualizing old footage
Meanwhile, the second video appears to be much older. It can be found by carrying out an advanced online search of similar images of Karaliyan in military dress.
The video shows the PKK leader talking about what he calls the start of the PKK's armed struggle over three decades ago, according to the website where it was published — Firat News Agency, a Kurdish outlet.
The article accompanying the video was published on August 15, 2021.
In Erdogan's manipulated video, the footage of Karayilan was likely taken from this video and decontextualized to give the impression that Karayilan was supporting Kilicdaroglu.
In sum, Erdogan presented altered footage which resulted from combining scenes from Kilicdaroglu's campaign video with an older video message by Karayilan, and editing it into one film.
But it does not appear to be, as several Turkish media argued, a deepfake — a video file created with artificial intelligence.