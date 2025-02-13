Fact check: Myths about Dresden 1945 victim numbers debunked

In the late evening of February 13, 1945, British and US bomber squadrons began devastating air raids on Dresden. By midday on February 15, large-scale fires had spread, killing thousands of people and almost completely reducing the Old Town to rubble.

After the air raids, the survivors piled up the dead to burn them to prevent epidemics. The pictures taken by photographer Walter Hahn are etched in the memories of many Germans.

Even 80 years after the bombing of Dresden in World War II, the debate about the number of victims persists. Behind this is often the attempt to instrumentalize the air raids for particular political purposes.

Claim: "If you've never heard of the firebombing of Dresden, you've missed a significant part of history. It was in World War 2 when the Allies bombed a civilian city in Germany. Hundreds of thousands of innocent people lost their lives. This is usually ignored in history lessons because it doesn't fit into the narrative ...," claims this post on X from January 17, 2025. Another X-user speaks of 100,000 to 130,000 victims. The figure of 250,000 is also circulating among right-wing extremists, as this banner by a group of activists in Einbeck, Lower Saxony, shows in 2020.

DW Fact check: False.

According to research compiled by a commission of historians over many years and published in 2010, the number was significantly less than hundreds of thousands. The researchers speak of "up to 25,000 people" who were killed in the air raids from February 13 to 15.

A post on X that wrongly claims that hundreds of thousands lost their lives in the Dresden bombing of 1945 Image: X.com

Estimate of the number of victims in the GDR

After Germany's surrender on May 8, 1945, Dresden became part of the Soviet occupation zone, which became the communist German Democratic Republic (GDR) in 1949. "In the GDR, the former Allies and now Western powers were stylized as 'warmongers.' Dresden was the symbol of this," says Dresden sociologist Claudia Jerzak.

Based on an analysis by SED functionary Max Seydewitz, published in 1955 in his book "Zerstörung und Wiederaufbau von Dresden " (Destruction and Reconstruction of Dresden), the GDR regime estimated the number of deaths at 35,000 and did not question this until the end of 1989/90.

After the Peaceful Revolution of 1989/90, which led to the reunification of the two German states, nationalism took hold, says sociologist Jerzak. Right-wing extremists then took up the National Socialist (Nazi) propaganda that had created the "myth of Dresden as an image of a senselessly destroyed, innocent city of art and culture."

In 2004, the lord mayor of Dresden and the Saxon state parliament appointed a Historical Commission to counteract the recurring speculation about the number of victims.

Results of the Dresden Historical Commission

After more than five years of work, the researchers presented their final report in 2010. According to this, reports from the Dresden police headquarters show that the authorities estimated the total number of deaths at 25,000 at the time. The Historical Commission compared the registers with numerous other sources and investigations and found them plausible and comprehensible.

Excerpt from the final report of the police headquarters on air raids in February 1945 from the Saxon State Archives, a situation report dated March 31, 1945, states 20,096 deaths Image: Sächsisches Staatsarchiv/10789 Polizeipräsidium Dresden/1025

Based on the meticulous records kept by the National Socialist authorities, the historians were also able to refute the widespread theory that tens or even hundreds of thousands of refugees from the German eastern territories stayed in Dresden and perished undocumented. "Every refugee train that stopped at a Dresden train station had to leave the city again within 24 hours because space was extremely tight during the war," explains commission member Michael Neutzner in an interview with DW. "This means that we can assume that the number of refugees who were in Dresden that night was in the region of several thousand people."

"For 50 years, we assumed a figure of 35,000 dead, but now we have been able to prove with scientific methods that it was 25,000," says Dresden-born Thomas Kübler, head of the city archive and also a member of the commission, in an interview with DW.

This finding has stirred many emotions. One example of this is a post on X , in which the AfD Saarland claims that the numbers are "still kept small today."

Where did the false claim of several hundred thousand come from?

Different figures had already been circulating shortly after the attacks. The Swedish newspaper Svenska Dagbladet, for example, had already given an estimate on February 25, 1945: "No one knows exactly how many people died (...), but according to information a few days after the devastation, the number is closer to 200,000 than 100,000."

'Almost 200,000 victims from the attack on Dresden.' Newspapers in neutral Sweden also reported the casualty figures in Nazi propaganda. These were then quoted in German newspapers to 'substantiate' the figures, according to Dresden's city archivist Matthias Neutzner Image: Svenska Dagbladets historiska arkiv

The Nazi-run Federal Foreign Office picked up on this article in a telegram in which it instructed the diplomatic mission in Bern to quote this exact wording in its communication about Dresden. A copy of the document can be found in the Federal Archives.

The Historical Commission classifies this order as part of the "intensive and successful campaign of foreign propaganda (...) against the Allies' conduct of the war." Svenska Dagbladet does not cite any evidence for its estimate. The few remaining correspondents from neutral Sweden in Berlin had probably simply adopted the inflated figures presented to them at press conferences by the Nazi authorities.

On March 8, 1945, the Foreign Office instructed the legation in Bern to adopt the wording from the Swedish press 'more likely 200,000 than 100,000,' although the police report shortly afterwards stated 25,000. Image: Politisches Archiv des Auswärtigen Amts, RAV 26-1/3400

Later casualty figures lack reliable sources

Like other social media users, the Russian Foreign Ministry does not cite sources when it mentions the figure of 135,000 dead in a post on X in 2023.

The highly controversial author and notorious Holocaust denier David Irving cites the same figure as early as 1966 in one of the new editions of his book "The Fall of Dresden" (first published in 1963).

Regarding the number of victims in Dresden, Irving refers to an alleged "Tagesbefehl 47" (Daily Order no. 47) issued by a high-ranking SS and police leader on March 22, 1945. However, in the book "Inferno Dresden " published in the same year, Walter Weidauer, the long-serving mayor of the city of Dresden, considered it "proven" that "the ominous ‘Daily Order no. 47' is a forgery." Weidauer, as well as later the British historian Richard J. Evans, who testified as an expert witness in a court case against his fellow countryman Irving in 2000, concluded that Irving must have known that this document — and others — were not valid.

In 2005, contemporary witness and author Wolfgang Schaarschmidt caused a sensation with his theory that 40,000 victims of the bombing were secretly buried in a forest near Dresden. However, the Historical Commission was able to show that the evidence cited was not conclusive. A secret burial at this location was also completely implausible for propaganda and logistical reasons.

Continued revisionism attempts by the right

How neo-Nazis and other right-wing extremists keep the revisionist myth of Dresden alive to this day is also shown by a leaflet from the small neo-Nazi party Der Dritte Weg from 2021: "The murderers of Dresden are the warmongers of today! (...) We demand: (...) an end to the mockery and denial of the German victims."

A human chain on the banks of the Elbe in Dresden in memory of the victims of the 1945 bombing on February 13, 2024 Image: Matthias Rietschel/dpa/picture alliance

However, there is no doubt that the bombing of Dresden took place: "All these findings do not lead to any other qualification of the events of 1945, namely that Dresden was the victim of this bombing," clarifies city archivist Kübler.

Accordingly, the city of Dresden will once again commemorate the destruction and the victims of the bombing with a human chain on February 13 this year.

