 Fact check: Is nuclear energy good for the climate? | Environment | All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 29.11.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Environment

Fact check: Is nuclear energy good for the climate?

Supporters of nuclear energy say it can help us wean our economies off polluting fossil fuels. No surprise, it's a heated issue. But what about the facts? Can nuclear power really help save the climate?

Four reactor towers at a nuclear plant in the Vysocina region, Czech Republic

Nuclear power is expensive, especially when follow-up costs are taken into account

The latest figures on global carbon dioxide emissions call into question the world's efforts to tackle the climate crisis. CO2 emissions are set to soar 4.9% in 2021, compared with the previous year, according to a study published earlier this month by the Global Carbon Project, a group of scientists that track emissions.

In 2020, emissions dropped 5.4% due to the COVID-19 pandemic and associated lockdowns. Most observers expected a rebound this year — but not to such an extent. The energy sector continues to be the largest emitter of greenhouse gases, with a share of 40% — and rising.

But what about nuclear? Supporters of the controversial energy source say it's a climate-friendly way to generate electricity. At the very least, it's something we could use until we're able to develop comprehensive alternatives. In recent weeks, particularly during the COP26 climate summit, advocates have been creating a stir online with statements like "if you're against nuclear energy, you're against climate protection" and "nuclear energy is about to make a comeback." But is there anything to it?

Watch video 01:59

Explainer: Nuclear power to the rescue?

Is nuclear power a zero-emissions energy source?

No. Nuclear energy is also responsible for greenhouse gas emissions. In fact, no energy source is completely free of emissions, but more on that later.

When it comes to nuclear, uranium extraction, transport and processing produces emissions. The long and complex construction process of nuclear power plants also releases CO2, as does the demolition of decommissioned sites. And, last but not least, nuclear waste also has to be transported and stored under strict conditions — here, too, emissions must be taken into account.

A nuclear plant cooling tower is being torn down in Mülheim-Kärlich, Germany

Dismantling nuclear power plants — as seen here in Mülheim-Kärlich, Germany — also produces CO2

And yet, interest groups claim nuclear energy is emission-free. Among them is Austrian consulting firm ENCO. In late 2020, it released a study prepared for the Dutch Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy that looked favorably at the possible future role of nuclear in the Netherlands.

"The main factors for its choice were reliability and security of supply, with no CO2 emission," it read. ENCO was founded by experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency, and it regularly works with stakeholders in the nuclear sector, so it's not entirely free of vested interests.

At COP26, environmental initiative Scientists for Future presented a paper on nuclear energy and the climate. The group came to a very different conclusion. "Taking into account the current overall energy system, nuclear energy is by no means CO2 neutral," they said. 

Ben Wealer of the Technical University of Berlin, one of the report's authors, told DW that proponents of nuclear energy "fail to take into account many factors", including those sources of emissions outlined above. All the studies reviewed by DW said the same thing: Nuclear power is not emissions-free.

How much CO2 does nuclear power produce?

Results vary significantly, depending on whether we only consider the process of electricity generation, or take into account the entire life cycle of a nuclear power plant. A report released in 2014 by the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), for example, estimated a range of 3.7 to 110 grams of CO2 equivalent per kilowatt-hour (kWh).

It's long been assumed that nuclear plants generate an average of 66 grams of CO2/kWh — though Wealer believes the actual figure is much higher. New power plants, for example, generate more CO2 during construction than those built in previous decades, due to stricter safety regulations.

Studies that include the entire life cycle of nuclear power plants, from uranium extraction to nuclear waste storage, are rare, with some researchers pointing out that data is still lacking. In one life cycle study, the Netherlands-based World Information Service on Energy (WISE) calculated that nuclear plants produce 117 grams of CO2 emissions per kilowatt-hour. It should be noted, however, that WISE is an anti-nuclear group, so is not entirely unbiased.

Emissions Balance Energy Sources 2020

However, other studies have come up with similar results when considering entire life cycles. Mark Z. Jacobson, director of the Atmosphere and Energy Program at California's Stanford University, calculated a climate cost of 68 to 180 grams of CO2/kWh, depending on the electricity mix used in uranium production and other variables.

How climate-friendly is nuclear compared to other energies?

If the entire life cycle of a nuclear plant is included in the calculation, nuclear energy certainly comes out ahead of fossil fuels like coal or natural gas. But the picture is drastically different when compared with renewable energy.

According to new but still unpublished data from the state-run German Environment Agency (UBA) as well as the WISE figures, nuclear power releases 3.5 times more CO2 per kilowatt-hour than photovoltaic solar panel systems. Compared with onshore wind power, that figure jumps to 13 times more CO2. When up against electricity from hydropower installations, nuclear generates 29 times more carbon.

Could we rely on nuclear energy to help stop global warming?

Around the world, nuclear energy representatives, as well as some politicians, have called for the expansion of atomic power. In Germany, for example, the right-wing populist AfD party has backed nuclear power plants, calling them "modern and clean." The AfD has called for a return to the energy source, which Germany has pledged to phase out completely by the end of 2022.

Other countries have also supported plans to build new nuclear plants, arguing that the energy sector will be even more damaging for the climate without it. But Wealer from Berlin's Technical University, along with numerous other energy experts, sees takes a different view.

Watch video 03:06

Germany's nuclear phaseout is almost done

"The contribution of nuclear energy is viewed too optimistically," he said. "In reality, [power plant] construction times are too long and the costs too high to have a noticeable effect on climate change. It takes too long for nuclear energy to become available."

Mycle Schneider, author of the World Nuclear Industry Status Report, agrees.

"Nuclear power plants are about four times as expensive as wind or solar, and take five times as long to build," he said. "When you factor it all in, you're looking at 15 to 20 years of lead time for a new nuclear plant."

He pointed out that the world needed to get greenhouse gases under control within a decade. "And in the next 10 years, nuclear power won't be able to make a significant contribution," added Schneider. 

"Nuclear power is not being considered at the current time as one of the key global solutions to climate change," said Antony Froggatt, deputy director of the environment and society program at the international affairs think tank Chatham House in London.

He said a combination of excessive costs, environmental consequences and lack of public support were all arguments against nuclear power.

A graphic comparing the cost of various energy sources, along with environmental and health costs

Nuclear funding could go toward renewables

Due to the high costs associated with nuclear energy, it also blocks important financial resources that could instead be used to develop renewable energy, said Jan Haverkamp, a nuclear expert and activist with environment NGO Greenpeace in the Netherlands. Those renewables would provide more energy that is both faster and cheaper than nuclear, he said.

"Every dollar invested in nuclear energy is therefore a dollar diverted from true urgent climate action. In that sense, nuclear power is not climate-friendly," he said.

In addition, nuclear energy itself has been affected by climate change. During the world's increasingly hot summers, several nuclear power plants have already had to be temporarily shut down or taken off the grid. Power plants depend on nearby water sources to cool their reactors, and with many rivers drying up, those sources of water are no longer guaranteed.

The much vaunted "renaissance of nuclear power" is anything but when all the facts are taken into consideration, Mycle Schneider told DW. He said the nuclear industry has been shrinking for years.

"In the last 20 years, 95 nuclear power plants have gone online and 98 have been shut down. If you take China out of the equation, the number of nuclear power plants has shrunk by 50 reactors in the last two decades," Schneider added. "The nuclear industry is not thriving."

Additional reporting by Jo Harper and Gero Rueter

This article was translated from German by Martin Kübler 

  • In this archive photo, barrels of radioactive waste are emptied into a salt mine called Asse.

    Radioactive waste storage in Germany

    A new way forward?

    It has divided Germany for decades but now, it seems, an end could be in sight. A newly-formed commission will soon start working on a plan for a permanent nuclear waste storage site in Germany. So far, Gorleben, in Lower Saxony has been considered the country's number one proposed site, despite constant protests from environmentalists and locals.

  • Temporary storage facility in Gorleben

    Radioactive waste storage in Germany

    A temporary solution

    Dry cask storage containers, also sometimes known as castors, are left to cool in the current temporary storage facility near Gorleben. They contain spent nuclear fuel rods, stored in an inert gas for safety reasons. Their radioactivity will take many thousands of years to dissipate.

  • An aerial picture of the current temporary waste storage site in Gorleben.

    Radioactive waste storage in Germany

    The current problem

    There is currently no permanent storage facility for the radioactive byproducts of nuclear energy anywhere in the world, only facilities treated as temporary solutions. The Gorleben temporary storage site also currently holds waste imported from France, Europe's largest nuclear power producer, with the delivery trains frequently a site of public protests.

  • Nuclear waste is transferred to Gorleben (Photo: Nigel Treblin)

    Radioactive waste storage in Germany

    Moving waste around

    A container with radioactive waste is moved to Gorleben in the German state of Lower Saxony. Often the transportation takes place at night, in order to minimise disruption and attention in the communities that the shipment is passing through. The event still remains a consistent headline-grabber in Germany.

  • Protesters dress up in gas masks watching the Castor Transport to Gorleben (Photo: Christof Stache)

    Radioactive waste storage in Germany

    Protesters raise attention

    Protesters dress up at a protest to blockade a transport of nuclear waste into Gorleben. A 2012 survey showed that some 40 percent of Germans say that they wouldn't want to have a permanent nuclear waste storage site near their home.

  • Engineers investigate the Gorleben salt mine as a possible nuclear waste storage facility (Photo: Kay Nietfeld)

    Radioactive waste storage in Germany

    Re-using the salt mine

    A salt mine near Gorleben is currently being investigated as a permanent storage facility for nuclear waste. Concerns about radioactivity moving into the water table are just one of the reasons why local residents are unhappy about the site being considered.

  • Peter Altmaier speaks to the media in Berlin

    Radioactive waste storage in Germany

    Environment minister in the spotlight

    He's been in office for less than a year but German Environment Minister Peter Altmeier has been under consistent pressure to get results on the issue of a permanent storage facility for nuclear waste. At the same time he's trying to push forward Germany's changeover to renewable energy, known domestically as the 'Energiewende'.

  • Barrels of nuclear waste lie on the ground in Asse.

    Radioactive waste storage in Germany

    The mistakes of the past

    Gorleben isn't the only nuclear waste storage site in Germany. Federal parliament recently approved a new regulation to clear the salt mine Asse II of 125,000 barrels of radioactive waste, although the project is yet to begin. The site, near Braunschweig, was used in the 1960s and 1970s to store waste from nuclear power plants. It is now completely sealed up.

  • A worker takes a sample of dripping water in the Asse mine. (Photo: Jochen Lübke)

    Radioactive waste storage in Germany

    Concerns about drinking water

    In this archive photo, a worker takes a sample of dripping water in the Asse mine. Some think that the water here could be contaminated with leaking radioactive waste from rusting barrels of waste and for that reason a cleanout needs to be sped up. Visitors are now able to visit the site but are equipped with geiger counters.

  • Neckarwestheim nuclear power plant in Germany, before its closure in 2011 (Photo: Michael Latz/dapd)

    Radioactive waste storage in Germany

    Nuclear power shutdown by 2020

    All nuclear power plants in Germany are due to be shut down by 2020. The Neckarwestheim plant was closed down in 2011, following the catastrophe in Fukushima. Now, however, one of the power plants on the site is back functioning again. What ultimately happens to the spent fuel rods from the facility will stay uncertain until Germany settles on a permanent waste dump site.

    Author: André Leslie