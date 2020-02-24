 ′Fack Ju Göhte′ movie title doesn′t offend Germans, court rules | News | DW | 27.02.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

'Fack Ju Göhte' movie title doesn't offend Germans, court rules

A top European court found that no Germans were offended by the controversial comedic movie title. There were concerns that the words 'Fack Ju' sounded like an English expletive and would offend Goethe fans.

Fack JU Göhte film still

The movie title "Fack Ju Göhte" does not offend Germans, a top EU court ruled on Thursday.

The EU Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) patent body that dismissed the trademark application will now have to rethink its veto.

The office had dismissed the application by Constantin Film to trademark its 2013 movie, saying that the pronunciation of the words "Fack Ju" was identical to an English expletive and was shocking and vulgar. The title also offended Goethe posthumously, the office complained.

A lower tribunal court in 2018 also backed the rejection by the EU patent office.

  • Camels (Mohamed El-Shahed/AFP/Getty Images)

    10 traditional types of German jokes

    'Kalauer' — Pun

    Also known by some Germans as a "Flachwitz" or "Plattwitz," the "Kalauer" is a humorous play on words — a pun. The term Kalauer is believed to come from the German city of Calau, where the satire magazine "Kladderadatsch" was published from 1848 to 1944, offering weekly "news from Kalau." Here's one that's translatable: What is brown, sticky and walks through the desert? A caramel.

  • Little boy with funny glasses (picture-alliance/Bildagentur-online/Y. Armyagov)

    10 traditional types of German jokes

    'Fritzchen' — Little Fritz jokes

    Fritzchen, or "Little Fritz" is a fictional mischievous little boy whose name is often used in German jokes, like Little Johnny in English. Fritzchen asks his teacher, "Can I be punished for something I haven't done?" The teacher answers, "Of course not, Fritzchen, that would be very unfair!" Fritzchen is relieved: "That's good to know, because I haven't done my homework."

  • Children in a car (picture-alliance/JOKER)

    10 traditional types of German jokes

    'Alle Kinder' — All children jokes

    "Alle Kinder" jokes repeat a specific structure, ending with a child's name that rhymes with the last word. The best ones have the darkest humor. Some examples: All the children got the joke, except Tim — he's too dim. All the children are jumping over a fire, except Brigit — she's sitting on it. All the children are playing with a knife, except Ted — he has it in the head.

  • Otto Waalkes (picture-alliance/dpa/N. Bachmann)

    10 traditional types of German jokes

    'Ostfriesen' — East Frisian jokes

    Every country has their own "stupid" ethnic target. East Frisians, from northern Germany, became the center of a joke cycle in Germany around the 1960s. Although these jokes usually depict this minority as being slow or dumb, successful East Frisian comedian Otto Waalkes made Ostfriesen jokes his trademark, allowing the region to find a certain sense of "pride" in them.

  • A yellow Manta (DW/S. Oelze)

    10 traditional types of German jokes

    Manta driver jokes

    The Opel Manta was a German sports car model built from 1970 to 1988. Manta jokes are based on the stereotype that the male owner of this car was a lower class, and is a macho and aggressive driver with a blonde girlfriend. A Manta driver goes to the garage: "Could you repair my horn?" "Your brakes aren't working either," notices the mechanic. "I know, that's why I need to honk all the time."

  • Farmer in a field of wheat (picture-alliance/dpa/)

    10 traditional types of German jokes

    'Bauernregeln' — Farmers' lore jokes

    "Bauernregeln" humor parodies farmers' weather lore, with its traditional rhymed style. These jokes can either be about the weather, revealing an absurd or tautological rule, such as in "Thunderstorm in May, April is over." Or they can also be about any other topic, often including sexual references or featuring an actual hint of wisdom.

  • Two soldiers at the Berlin Wall (ullstein bild/von der Becke)

    10 traditional types of German jokes

    'DDR' — East Germany jokes

    East German jokes would reflect the situation of the citizens of the communist German Democratic Republic (GDR) from 1949 to 1990, referring to the political situation or to economic scarcity. A border soldier at the Berlin Wall asks another one: "What do you think about the East German state?" His colleague answers tentatively, "The same as you." "OK, that means I must arrest you now."

  • East German radio (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Kalaene)

    10 traditional types of German jokes

    Radio Yerevan jokes

    Jokes parodying the question-and-answer series on Armenia's public radio, Radio Yerevan, were popular in the former communist Eastern Bloc. The answers in the German version would usually start with, "In principle yes, but..." So here's a question to Radio Yerevan: "Is the press free of censorship in the Soviet Union?" Answer: "In principle yes, but we shall not further discuss this matter."

  • Pile of paperwork (picture alliance/dpa/Patrick Pleul)

    10 traditional types of German jokes

    'Beamte' — State officials jokes

    Stereotypical "Beamte" are seen as slow and lazy bureaucrats, leading to jokes like this one. Three boys argue. The first one says, "My father is a race car driver; he's the fastest." "No, my dad is an air force pilot; he's faster," a second one replies. "That's nothing," counters the third one. "My father is a Beamte; he's so fast that when his work day ends at 5 pm, he's already home by 1:00."

  • Cookie monster muffins (picture-alliance/dpa/D. Reinhardt)

    10 traditional types of German jokes

    'Antiwitz' — The anti-joke

    The "Antiwitz" often depicts a short, absurd scene. It might lack a punch-line, as in the case of this weird, but well-known one. "At night it's colder than outside." Hmm. Or take a bite of this one: Two muffins sit next to each other, baking in the oven. Suddenly one of them says, "Is it ever hot in here..." The other one replies: "Oh my god! A talking muffin!"

    Author: Elizabeth Grenier


No sense of humor?

In Thursday's ruling, the Luxembourg-based Court of Justice of the European (CJEU) said the EUIPO and the lower court had "failed to take sufficient account of the fact that the title of a comedic film does not appear to have been perceived as morally unacceptable by the German-speaking public at large."

It also noted that the Goethe institute — the country's international cultural institute named after Germany's most famous writer — used the movie for educational purposes.

The title referred to graffiti painted on a train by one of the characters in the movie, which spawned two sequels.

"EUIPO must give a fresh decision on the application made by Constantin Film for registration of the sign Fack Ju Goehte as an EU trade mark," the top European court said in Thursday's ruling.

Watch video 02:35

Germany: Comedian uses humor to confront discrimination

kmm/aw (Reuters, dpa)

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

German state fights Islamist extremism with YouTube satire

The state government of North Rhine-Westphalia is betting on wit and humor as an antidote to Islamist extremism. Extremists use YouTube to target young people, but NRW wants to fight fire with fire. (25.08.2019)  

Bestselling German-Jewish Author Satirizes the Holocaust

Satirizing the Holocaust has long been a taboo theme in Germany. After all, how can the Nazi extermination of six million Jews be anything but tragic and unspeakable? (01.01.1975)  

10 traditional types of German jokes

When you get a country's humor, you're a step further in understanding its culture. Some of these 10 different types of German jokes may get lost in cultural translation — but Germans actually do have a sense of humor. (07.03.2018)  

10 traditional types of German jokes

Some of them may get lost in cultural translation, but here are different types of jokes that are now classics in Germany. Are you laughing already? (07.03.2018)  

Related content

Berlin Gedenken an den Beginn des 2. Weltkrieges in Polen | Angela Merkel und Mateusz Morawiecki

Poland fights its corner in EU budget spat  24.02.2020

Warsaw wants the new EU budget to be bigger than the last one, and who can blame it given how well Poland has benefited from EU funds since 2004. But some want to start reining in the subsidies as Brexit leaves a hole.

Libyen Tripoli 2019 | Kämpfer der GNA

Germany threatens 'consequences' over Libya arms sales 27.02.2020

Despite a weapons embargo, some countries are continuing to send weapons to war-torn Libya. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas threatened these countries with "consequences."

What's it like being in a "ghost town?" Jörg Wuttke speaks to DW Business 24.02.2020

Fresh from Beijing, the president of the EU Chamber of Commerce in China, Jörg Wuttke tells DW Business' Ben Fajuillin what it's like living in a ghost town - after the coronavirus forced shops and workplaces to shut down.

Advertisement