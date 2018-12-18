Faces of hope: 'UNICEF Photo of the Year'

Children classed as "punishments from the gods" and split from their families to receive medical treatment in "enemy territory."

Such stories of poor treatment of maltreated or forgotten children were the focus of this year's Photo of the Year 2018 award from UNICEF Germany.

But the pictures are also supposed to convey a sense of the youngsters' own hope.

"Children often have the power, even in the most difficult situations, to look to the future and continue to trust in life," said Elke Büdenbender, German judge and patron of UNICEF Germany.

'Punishment from the gods'

A young boy from Togo, sitting on a step and wearing leg prosthetics, was shunned by his family.

Children with such disabilities are often considered "punishments from the gods" or even "demons."

He landed at the Saint Louis Orione Center in Bombouaka, a refuge for around 70 disabled boys and girls, where they receive the medical attention they need.

Spanish photographer Antonio Aragon Renuncio captured his lonely image on a regular visit to the center.

Second prize went to Turjoy Chowdhury for a portrait of a nameless 18-day-old baby in a Bangladeshi refugee camp

Stuck across borders

This 18-day-old boy did not have a name when Bangladeshi photographer Turjoy Chowdhury took his portrait in a refugee camp.

He was wrapped in colorful shawls given to his mother by aid organizations.

She was pregnant when she fled the violence against Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar to Bangladesh, meaning that he will receive no birth certificate and no citizenship.

Life for such children becomes extremely difficult, as it is much harder to get an education, a place to live, or even a bank account.

Israeli photographer Rina Castelnuovo won with a portrait of a child caught between two states.

Mohammed, known as Muhi, was born in 2009 in the Gaza strip as the son of a Hamas activist.

Third prize was awarded to Rina Castelnuovo for her portrait of Muhi, his grandfather Abu Naim (left) and Israeli Buma Inbar (right)

Suffering from a rare autoimmune disease he was taken to Israel for medical treatment, where his lower arms and legs were amputated.

He lives with his grandfather, while his mother can only travel every few years to see him and his father wants him to return from "enemy territory."

