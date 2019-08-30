 Facebook′s Twitter accounts hacked, OurMine claims responsibility | News | DW | 08.02.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Facebook's Twitter accounts hacked, OurMine claims responsibility

A group of hackers posted a message through two of Facebook's official Twitter accounts, weeks after apparently taking over accounts belonging to the NFL and ESPN. Both Facebook and Twitter confirmed the intrusion.

A hand on a keyboard (Imago Images/photothek/T. Trutschel)

Two of Facebook's official Twitter accounts were hijacked on Friday, the social media giant confirmed.

The Twitter accounts for Facebook and for its messaging app Messenger both posted a message reading "Hi, we are O u r M i n e. Well, even Facebook is hackable but at least their security is better than Twitter."

The tweet then listed an e-mail address to contact "to improve your account's security."

Read more: The influence of social media in art

In a statement on Friday night, Twitter and Facebook said the accounts were "briefly hacked but we have secured and restored access."

A Twitter spokesperson said that the accounts were hacked through a third-party platform.

The OurMine group has been linked to hacks of the Twitter accounts of the National Football League and sports broadcaster ESPN in January, as well as a hack of The New York Times' Twitter account. Details on the group, which has been in operation since at least 2014, remain scarce.

Watch video 04:26

Hacking for Germany

ed/dj (dpa, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

Audios and videos on the topic

Fighting Google, Amazon, Facebook and Apple  

Related content

Twitter CEO und Mitbegründer Jack Dorsey

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's account sent racist tweets after hack 30.08.2019

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's account was hacked and sent a series of racist and offensive tweets to Dorsey's followers. The incident has raised fresh concerns about social media users' digital security.

USA Twitter Logo

How Saudi Arabia monitors and intimidates its critics abroad 07.11.2019

Social media was once seen as a threat, but many authoritarian states have turned it to their advantage. Saudi Arabia's alleged Twitter infiltration shows the lengths it will go to turn users' information against them.

Smartphone Handy Telefon

Google, Facebook targeted by US antitrust authorities 06.09.2019

US tech giants Google and Facebook face growing scrutiny as authorities question how users' data is leveraged to display ads. New probes will investigate if the tech companies' outsized market share stifles competition.

Advertisement