The Weaponization of Social Media in Ethiopia’s Tigray War

The Tigray War (2020-2022) in Ethiopia was one of the bloodiest conflicts in recent history.

Over half a million people lost their lives amid an onslaught of shocking violence.

DocFilm - Facebook's Africa Problem Image: DW

Social media was deployed as a weapon and played a significant role in the conflict. Footage of rape and mass shootings was used to both traumatize and dehumanize the other side. Facebook has been accused of stoking ethnic tensions in the country, while countless hate posts remain online. Do the platform’s owners value profit and market power above the lives of human beings? How could the social network that promised people an open and interconnected world become a weapon used by warmongers and perpetrators?

Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

MON 15.07.2024 – 18:30 UTC

MON 15.07.2024 – 23:30 UTC

TUE 16.07.2024 – 03:30 UTC

TUE 16.07.2024 – 09:15 UTC

TUE 16.07.2024 – 12:15 UTC

TUE 16.07.2024 – 16:15 UTC

TUE 16.07.2024 – 21:15 UTC

WED 17.07.2024 – 07:30 UTC

WED 17.07.2024 – 10:30 UTC

WED 17.07.2024 – 17:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4