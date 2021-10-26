 Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen talks to DW | News and current affairs from Germany and around the world | DW | 05.11.2021

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen talks to DW

Watch video 05:10

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 05: Former Facebook employee Frances Haugen testifies during a Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation hearing entitled 'Protecting Kids Online: Testimony from a Facebook Whistleblower' on Capitol Hill October 5, 2021 in Washington, DC. Haugen left Facebook in May and provided internal company documents about Facebook to journalists and others, alleging that Facebook consistently chooses profit over safety. Credit: Drew Angerer / Pool via CNP

Facebook whistleblower testifies before UK lawmakers 26.10.2021

Whistleblower *** Whistleblowers PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xGaryxWatersx 11592140

Where can whistleblowers go to get help? 10.11.2021

Whistleblowers can face risks varying from workplace retaliation to legal battles to physical threats. Many turn to specialized organizations for help to come forward in the safest way possible.

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen speaks to MEP's at the European Parliament in Brussels, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. MEP's and Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen discuss on Monday the negative impact on users of big tech companies' products and business models, and how EU digital rules can address these issues. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)

Facebook whistleblower to EU Parliament: 'Safeguard democracy' 08.11.2021

Frances Haugen called on lawmakers in Brussels to seize the opportunity to create a "global gold standard" as they draft oversight regulation for tech giants.

Former Facebook employee and whistleblower Frances Haugen listens to opening statements during a Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation hearing on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in Washington. (Drew Angerer/Pool via AP)

Facebook whistleblower warns company is neglecting languages other than English 06.11.2021

Facebook is taking an English-first approach in tackling "extreme" online content, whistleblower Frances Haugen told DW. She warned that the current situation in Ethiopia shows how dire the consequences can be.

Cambridge Analytica-Whistleblowerin Brittany Kaiser, heute Datenschützerin, am Rande der WebSummit 2021

The era of tech whistleblowing is here — but will it lead to lasting change? 06.11.2021

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen is the latest in a row of tech insiders who have exposed wrongdoing in the industry. So far, their revelations have had limited legal impact. But change could be coming.