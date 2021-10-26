Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen talks to DW

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Whistleblowers can face risks varying from workplace retaliation to legal battles to physical threats. Many turn to specialized organizations for help to come forward in the safest way possible.
Frances Haugen called on lawmakers in Brussels to seize the opportunity to create a "global gold standard" as they draft oversight regulation for tech giants.
Facebook is taking an English-first approach in tackling "extreme" online content, whistleblower Frances Haugen told DW. She warned that the current situation in Ethiopia shows how dire the consequences can be.
Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen is the latest in a row of tech insiders who have exposed wrongdoing in the industry. So far, their revelations have had limited legal impact. But change could be coming.
