 Facebook, Whatsapp, Instagram down across US, Europe, Asia | News | DW | 14.04.2019

News

Facebook, Whatsapp, Instagram down across US, Europe, Asia

Social media users have been struggling to access their favorite platforms due to site outages. A similar interruption last month that affected millions of people was blamed on a cyberattack.

Facebook und WhatsApp app icons

For the second time in a month, Facebook was not loading for millions of users in the northeastern US, Europe and parts of Asia on Sunday.

Downdetector.com, a website that monitors site outages, shows the social media giant went down at 12:30 p.m. CEST (1030 UTC) in much of the world.

At one point, the site registered more than 14,000 outage reports from users, which is believed to represent just a fraction of those affected.

Watch video 01:38

Germany's antitrust watchdog cracks down on Facebook

The website also showed that Whatsapp and Instagram — both owned by Facebook — also experienced severe outages around the same time.

Read more: EU hails social media crackdown on hate speech

It showed the WhatsApp and Instagram issues were relatively lower by a count of outage reports from users.

Around two hours later, the number of users experiencing difficulties accessing the platforms had dropped dramatically as the sites appeared to return.

It was not immediately clear what caused the outage.

The hashtags #FacebookDown, #instagramdown and #whatsappdown were all trending on Twitter globally on Sunday.

Read more: Assessing WhatsApp's 5 years with Facebook

Facebook has more than 1.52 billion daily active users, according to its website.

Last month, the social media giant experienced one of its longest ever outages, when millions of users around the globe faced trouble accessing the site, along with Instagram and Whatsapp for more than 24 hours.

Facebook blamed the previous outage on a hack.

mm/jlw (AP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

