 Facebook transcribed users′ audio and passed it on — report | News | DW | 14.08.2019

News

Facebook transcribed users' audio and passed it on — report

Hundreds of contractors have been hired by Facebook to listen and transcribe audio recorded from users, according to a Bloomberg report. Some of the contractors reportedly felt their work was "unethical."

Facebook ließ Sprachnachrichten abtippen (picture-alliance/AP Photo/A. Alfiky)

Facebook has tested their transcription tool by having outside contractors listen to audio recordings of their users, US media reported on Tuesday. 

“Much like Apple and Google, we paused human review of audio more than a week ago,” the company said to Bloomberg on Tuesday.

The practice, which was first reported by Bloomberg, involved the users of Facebook Messenger. The social media giant sent audio of anonymous conversations to a California-based company where human employees would listen and transcribe it.

Facebook has long dismissed the rumors that it was listening to users' private conversations in order to target them with ads.

In a testimony before Congress last year, the company CEO Mark Zuckerberg called it a "conspiracy theory."

"You're talking about this conspiracy theory that gets passed around that we listen to what's going on on your microphone and use that for ads," he told US lawmakers.

"We don't do that."

On Tuesday, Facebook confirmed the Bloomberg report but said it only affected the users who opted to have their voice chats transcribed.

