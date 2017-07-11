Facebook to restore Australia news pages, says government

Facebook will restore Australian news pages in the next few days after Canberra agreed to amend the country's media bargaining legislation, the government announced on Tuesday.

"The government has been advised by Facebook that it intends to restore Australian news pages in the coming days," a statement from Treasurer Josh Frydenberg and Communications Minister Paul Fletcher said, ABC news reported.

Australia and Facebook have locked horns for over a week after the Australian government pushed ahead with the code that would force the social media platform to pay media companies for news content.

"As a result of these changes, we can now work to further our investment in public interest journalism, and restore news on Facebook for Australians in the coming days," Will Easton, managing director of Facebook Australia said.

More to follow...

dvv/rs (AFP, Reuters)

