 Facebook shares dive 20 percent on growth fears, China venture canceled | Business| Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 26.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Business

Facebook shares dive 20 percent on growth fears, China venture canceled

$125 billion has been wiped off the value of the social media giant after it reported slower revenue growth. A day earlier, China withdrew its approval for Facebook's planned "innovation hub" in Hangzhou.

Marc Zuckerberg wears a frown (Reuters/L. Millis)

Shares in Facebook fell as much as 20 percent on the NASDAQ on Thursday after the company reported slowing revenue growth amid larger expenses to address concerns over privacy and security of user data.

Read more: Facebook waters down ban on cryptocurrency ads

The company's financial results were close to expectations, but a weak outlook spooked the market. Profit was up 31 percent in the second quarter at $5.1 billion (€4.36 billion); revenues rose 42 percent to $13.2 billion, slightly below most forecasts.

Growth in new users slowed with Facebook adding 11 percent more active daily and monthly users on the main Facebook app in the second quarter, compared with 13 percent in the first quarter.

Facebook admitted that growth going forward would be far weaker than previously estimated, due to privacy concerns but also due to limits to growth in advertising revenue, which accounts for virtually all of its income.

The admission saw more than $125 billion wiped off the social network's value — believed to be the worst single-day evaporation of stock market value for any company.

A data privacy scandal involving the political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica and misinformation on WhatsApp contributing to mob killings in India have added to the pressure on Facebook to re-evaluate how its services maintain security and decorum.

New China hub blocked

Investors took flight just hours after it was revealed that China had rejected the tech giant's plans to open a new innovation hub in the eastern city of Hangzhou.

Facebook had said on Tuesday it was planning a $30 million subsidiary that would support Chinese developers and startups, similar to projects in Brazil, France, India and South Korea.

Read more: Facebook apologizes after privacy 'bug' makes posts of 14 million users public

But a person familiar with the matter told the New York Times on Wednesday the Chinese government decided to withdraw Facebook's registration due to disagreements between local officials and the national internet watchdog, the Cyberspace Administration of China.

The move is a further setback for Facebook, which has been struggling to gain a foothold in China, the most populous country in the world, where its social media site and messaging app WhatsApp remain blocked.

Watch video 04:01
Now live
04:01 mins.

Facebook is watching you

The incident illustrates how difficult it can be for a US company to navigate the government bureaucracy in a country where so many technology firms have tried and failed.

Beijing also bans many other international websites, including Google, Twitter and YouTube as well as news websites such as the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal, in addition to human rights websites documenting issues deemed sensitive by the Chinese government.

Watch video 01:12
Now live
01:12 mins.

Facebook to allow users to delete browsing history

mm,sri/tr (dpa, Reuters, AFP)

DW recommends

New EU Copyright Law: Will Upload Filters Destroy the Internet as we Know it?

New copyright filters in the EU: Platforms like YouTube have to filter uploads by users for copyright infringements. Critics fear the end of memes and say this will destroy the internet as we know it. (25.06.2018)  

Facebook: Court rules parents have rights to dead daughter's account

Germany's highest court has ruled that inheritance rights come before data privacy. Heirs should have access to the Facebook accounts of the deceased, the court has ruled. (12.07.2018)  

Facebook apologizes after privacy 'bug' makes posts of 14 million users public

The software problem automatically switched the privacy setting for new posts from private to public. Facebook has been criticized in recent months for sharing personal user data with third parties. (08.06.2018)  

Facebook waters down ban on cryptocurrency ads

Facebook has said it's easing its ban on ads for cryptocurrencies while not changing its rules with regard to initial coin offerings. The social media giant added it would "listen to feedback" after the policy change. (27.06.2018)  

Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg faces EU Parliament over data scandal

After being grilled by the US Congress, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg faced a barrage of questions from EU lawmakers over data leaks. The meeting came just days before the EU's new data protection law comes into effect. (22.05.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Facebook is watching you  

Facebook to allow users to delete browsing history  

Related content

Brüssel EU-Parlament | Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook-CEO

+++ Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg in EU Parliament: As it happened +++ 22.05.2018

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg faced a row of questions from the leaders of the European Parliament over the social media giant's privacy polices and a data leak scandal. Read how it unfolded here.

Brüssel EU-Parlament | Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook-CEO

Opinion: Saying sorry isn't enough, Mark Zuckerberg 23.05.2018

The European Parliament has embarrassed itself by letting Mark Zuckerberg off the hook so easily. The Facebook CEO apologized again, but only clear regulations can contain the internet giant, says DW’s Barbara Wesel.

Indien - Protest gegen Hass und Mob Lynchen

India: Engineer latest victim of mob lynchings fueled by WhatsApp rumors 15.07.2018

At least 25 people have been killed since May in incidents of mob violence triggered by rumors circulated on WhatsApp. The authorities do not know who is behind the hoax messages.

Cautious optimism in EU over trade

Relief in Europe after Donald Trump and Jean-Claude Juncker agreed to try and take the heat out of their trade row. 

04.2015 DW Business Sendungslogo

DW Business – Europe

Global economic order under fire, BRICS nations see an opening - Facebook shares tumble on growth worries 