Facebook, Instagram pages down in widespread outage

Facebook's parent company Meta said they were looking into vast outages that were reported on its platforms in various countries. For now, Whatsapp was still working fine.

Meta Platforms on Tuesday said it is looking into global Facebook, Instagram and Threads outages meaning users were locked out of their accounts.

Internet traffic observer Down Detector is reporting vast outages on several Meta platforms across the world.

"We're aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now," Meta spokesman Andy Stone said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

No Whatsapp issues

Threads was launched last year as a rival to Twitter and was also suffering reports of outages. Meta's messaging service WhatsApp, however, appeared to be spared.

Facebook's status page, usually intended for advertisers, said the site was suffering "major disruptions" and that "engineering teams are actively looking to resolve the issue as quickly as possible."

jsi/dj (AFP. AP, dpa)