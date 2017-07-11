Facebook, Instagram face technical problems again

Facebook said Friday some users were having problems accessing its apps and services. While some users were unable to load their Instagram feeds, others couldn't send messages on Facebook Messenger.

"We're aware that some people and businesses are having trouble accessing our apps and products," the company said in a tweet.

"We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience."

There were over 800 reported issues with Facebook's messaging platform on Friday, while over 36,000 issues were reported with Instagram, according to web monitoring group Downdetector.

The issues come just days after the social media giant suffered a six-hour outage triggered by an error during routine maintenance on its network of data centers.

More updates to follow…