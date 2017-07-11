Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp down in widespread outage — live updates

The outage hit at around 1540 GMT

Facebook has also been hit by a whistleblower's damning revelations

The New York Times has reported the social media giant is trying a manual reset

Similar outage affected Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram in 2019, but this one has lasted a lot longer

Last updated at 22:00 GMT/UTC.

No end in sight

Major disruptions to Facebook and several companies owned by the social media giant — including Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger — were reported in countries around the world on Monday, according to tracking sites.

The outage tracking site, Downdetector, reported disruptions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, India and several other countries.

What we know so far

The platforms appeared to go down shortly before 1600 GMT, prompting a flurry of error reports.

In a message on Twitter, Facebook acknowledged the outage, saying "we're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience."

WhatsApp and Instagram issued similar messages on Twitter, with the latter writing that the service is "having a little bit of a hard time right now" and asking for patience.

Users also flagged disruptions with providers Vodafone, T-Mobile and Verizon in the UK, Italy, the US, Germany and other countries, according to Downdetector.

The issues appear to primarily impact internet use on cell phones or in gaming apps and other sites where Facebook is used to log-in. The ability to make phone calls or send text messages was not impacted.

What has the reaction been?

Many social media users — and companies — turned to Twitter for information and to log issues, which the social media site taking it in stride by writing the message: "hello literally everyone."

WhatsApp responded with a "hello" of its own, prompting Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey to also jump in on the exchange.

"Thought this was supposed to be encrypted..." he wrote, poking fun at the Facebook-owned app's encrypted messaging service.

What is behind the disruption?

An official reason for the disruption has not yet been given — nor an idea about when the platforms would be up and running again.

Several tech experts, however, believe a DNS (domain name system) issue could be behind the crash, reported news agency DPA. The system converts website names typed out with letters into IP addresses that computers can process.

John Graham-Cumming, the chief technology officer of the cloud service Cloudflare, said that continued attempts by users to access the site have also led to overloading on DNS services.

Has this happened before?

A similar major outage hit Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram in April 2019 — but the platforms only stayed down for a few hours.

In July this year, issues at the internet network company Akamai also caused several major websites to briefly go down. At the time, the firm said the issue was due to a DNS issue that directs browsers to websites.

In another head-scratching outage in June, issues with the cloud service Fastly briefly took out the websites of the British government, The Guardian, The New York Times, Reddit and others.

rs/msh, jsi (AFP, Reuters, dpa)