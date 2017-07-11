Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp down in widespread outage — live updates

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Social media giant Facebook's stock has closed down almost 5% after an outage meant its platforms have gone down for several hours. Reports have suggested Facebook is attempting a manual reset to fix the problem.
Monitoring websites reported interruptions in normal service on social media platforms and some mobile network providers
Last updated at 22:00 GMT/UTC.
Major disruptions to Facebook and several companies owned by the social media giant — including Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger — were reported in countries around the world on Monday, according to tracking sites.
The outage tracking site, Downdetector, reported disruptions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, India and several other countries.
The platforms appeared to go down shortly before 1600 GMT, prompting a flurry of error reports.
In a message on Twitter, Facebook acknowledged the outage, saying "we're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience."
WhatsApp and Instagram issued similar messages on Twitter, with the latter writing that the service is "having a little bit of a hard time right now" and asking for patience.
Users also flagged disruptions with providers Vodafone, T-Mobile and Verizon in the UK, Italy, the US, Germany and other countries, according to Downdetector.
The issues appear to primarily impact internet use on cell phones or in gaming apps and other sites where Facebook is used to log-in. The ability to make phone calls or send text messages was not impacted.
Many social media users — and companies — turned to Twitter for information and to log issues, which the social media site taking it in stride by writing the message: "hello literally everyone."
WhatsApp responded with a "hello" of its own, prompting Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey to also jump in on the exchange.
"Thought this was supposed to be encrypted..." he wrote, poking fun at the Facebook-owned app's encrypted messaging service.
An official reason for the disruption has not yet been given — nor an idea about when the platforms would be up and running again.
Several tech experts, however, believe a DNS (domain name system) issue could be behind the crash, reported news agency DPA. The system converts website names typed out with letters into IP addresses that computers can process.
John Graham-Cumming, the chief technology officer of the cloud service Cloudflare, said that continued attempts by users to access the site have also led to overloading on DNS services.
A similar major outage hit Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram in April 2019 — but the platforms only stayed down for a few hours.
In July this year, issues at the internet network company Akamai also caused several major websites to briefly go down. At the time, the firm said the issue was due to a DNS issue that directs browsers to websites.
In another head-scratching outage in June, issues with the cloud service Fastly briefly took out the websites of the British government, The Guardian, The New York Times, Reddit and others.
rs/msh, jsi (AFP, Reuters, dpa)