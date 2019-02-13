Facebook deletes 168 suspect accounts in Moldova

Facebook this week removed 168 Facebook accounts, 28 pages and eight Instagram accounts for engaging in "coordinated inauthentic behavior" targeting people in Moldova, Facebook's head of cyber security policy wrote in a blogpost Friday.

Nathaniel Gleicher said the activity originated in Moldova and used a combination of fake accounts and some authentic accounts to mislead others about their identities and intentions. It comes as Moldova prepares to hold parliamentary elections on February 24.

Read more: 15 years on, is it time to #DeleteFacebook?

A manual review of the network found that some of the activity was linked to employees of the Moldovan government.

"Given the upcoming elections in Moldova, we wanted to let people know about the action we've taken and the facts as we know them today," Gleicher said.

Watch video 03:16 Now live 03:16 mins. Share Are tech giants out of control? Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3ClPM Are tech giants out of control?

Gleicher said a tip from a local civil society organization played an essential role in the investigation.

He said the page admins and account owners mostly posted about local news and political issues, such as required Russian or English language education and reunification with Romania.

Read more: Moldova fights brain drain with tech startups, social activism

They also shared photos that had been manipulated, divisive stories and satire and impersonated a local fact checking organization's Facebook page that called out other pages for spreading fake news.

In January, Facebook shut down more than 360 pages and accounts linking back to a Russian network operating in parts of Europe and central Asia.

The companies and people unfriending Facebook Playboy Playboy Enterprises said it is closing its Facebook pages as the scandal surrounding the social network grows. Playboy said the privacy scandal was the final straw after long having had difficulty posting to the site due to Facebook's strict rules to keep nudity off the platform. Some 25 million people interacted with Playboy's Facebook pages.

The companies and people unfriending Facebook SpaceX and Tesla Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur behind electric car manufacturer Tesla and rocket producer SpaceX, wrote on Twitter he would delete both companies' Facebook accounts. The decision appeared to be spontaneous after Musk wrote he "didn't realize" a Facebook account for SpaceX even existed. The accounts of both companies each had around 2.6 million followers before they were deleted.

The companies and people unfriending Facebook Mozilla The company behind popular web browser Firefox said in a statement that it was "pressing pause" on its Facebook advertising. But it said it would not delete its Facebook account. Instead, the company would stop posting regular updates on the account. "When Facebook takes stronger action in how it shares customer data ... we'll consider returning," it said.

The companies and people unfriending Facebook Commerzbank Commerzbank, one of Germany's largest banks, said it was pausing its Facebook advertising. The head of the company's brand management told German business newspaper "Handelsblatt:" "We're taking a break with our advertising on Facebook. Data protection and maintaining a good brand are important to us." He added that the company would wait and see before it made any further decisions.

The companies and people unfriending Facebook WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton The co-founder of messaging service WhatsApp, Brian Acton, wrote in a March 20 post on Twitter: "It is time. #deletefacebook." Acton became a billionaire after selling WhatsApp to Facebook in 2014. He recently invested in a rival messaging app, Signal, after leaving WhatsApp in 2017. Acton had a history with Facebook before 2014. He unsuccessfully interviewed for a job at the company in 2009.

The companies and people unfriending Facebook Sonos The US-based speaker manufacturer said it was pulling its advertising from Facebook and other social media platforms, including Facebook-owned Instagram. Sonos said recent revelations "raised questions" about whether Facebook had done enough to safeguard user privacy. But it said it would not completely "abandon" Facebook because it was an "incredibly effective" service.

The companies and people unfriending Facebook Dr. Oetker's out then back in The German food corporation let its Twitter followers vote on whether it should delete its Facebook account. "We'll delete our Facebook page for 1,000 retweets," it wrote in a March 21 post. It was quickly retweeted over 1,000 times, leading the company to deactivate its Facebook page. But it reactivated the account a day later, writing on Twitter that it "couldn't be" without Facebook.

The companies and people unfriending Facebook Facebook responds Asked about the decision of some companies to leave the social network, Facebook said: "Most of the businesses we've spoken with this week are pleased with the steps we've outlined to better protect people's data, and they have confidence that we'll respond to these challenges and become a better partner and company as a result." Author: Alexander Pearson



Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.