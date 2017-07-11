Facebook bans Donald Trump for 2 years

Facebook on Friday suspended former US President Donald Trump from its platforms for an initial period of two years.

The social media network said Trump stoked violence at the US Capitol on January 6, when Congress was giving final confirmation of the Electoral College votes in the 2020 US presidential election.

"At the end of this period, we will look to experts to assess whether the risk to public safety has receded. We will evaluate external factors, including instances of violence, restrictions on peaceful assembly and other markers of civil unrest," wrote Nick Clegg, Facebook's vice president of global affairs, in a blog on Friday.

Facebook also plans to end a policy, which was supported by CEO Mark Zuckerberg, that exempted politicians from rules that banned hate speech and abuse.

The announcements are in response to recommendations from the company's quasi-independent oversight board. The panel upheld a decision made by Facebook last month to keep theformer president indefinitely suspended, but said the suspension could not last "indefinitely" and had six months to decide what to do with Trump's accounts.

The insurrection left five people dead. Trump left the White House two weeks later as Joe Biden took over the presidency.

this is a breaking news story and will be updated