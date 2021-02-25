 Facebook bans all Myanmar military-linked accounts | News | DW | 25.02.2021

News

Facebook bans all Myanmar military-linked accounts

Facebook has banned all accounts linked to Myanmar's army. The social media giant has cited the events and the violence since the February 1 coup as the reason behind the ban.

Protesters join an anti-coup demonstration in Yangon, Myanmar

Facebook has barred accounts tied to Myanmar's military as well as military-controlled media accounts from using its platforms, the social media giant said on Thursday.

The ban also includes Facebook ads from military-controlled companies and accounts on Instagram.

The company cited the military coup earlier this month as well as the violence against protesters that followed as the reason for the ban.

"Events since the February 1 coup, including deadly violence, have precipitated a need for this ban," Facebook said in a statement. 

"We believe the risks of allowing the Tatmadaw [Myanmar military] on Facebook and Instagram are too great."

The ban will come into effect immediately. 

Watch video 02:06

More protests in Myanmar after deadly shootings

Has Facebook done this before?

In 2018, Facebook banned several accounts of the military top brass, including Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, who was at the helm of this month's coup that ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi and her National League for Democracy party. 

Hlaing heads the junta that now acts as the government.

The junta has also made unsuccessful attempts to block Facebook and other social media platforms.

It has cut access to the internet nightly from 1 a.m., for over a week now. 

Facebook and other social media platforms came under intense criticism in 2017, when human rights activists said they had failed to rein in hate speech against Myanmar's Muslim Rohingya minority.

It was the same year the military launched its controversial counterinsurgency operation that drove over 700,000 Rohingya to seek refuge in Bangladesh.

dvv/rs (AP, Reuters)

