Face mask killing sparks radicalization fears in Germany

Senior lawmakers in Germany expressed fears on Tuesday over the radicalization of those who oppose the country's coronavirus restrictions after the killing of a gas station clerk who asked a customer to wear a face mask.

The political figures were shocked by the fatal shooting of the 20-year-old clerk on Saturday in the western town of Idar-Oberstein and are worried that it is an example of a much wider malaise in Germany.

A German national has been arrested and is being held on suspicion of murder.

Trier police: Man acted 'out of anger'

Trier police said the 49-year-old man told officers he had acted "out of anger" after being refused service for not wearing a mask while trying to buy beer.

"He further stated during interrogation that he rejected the measures against the coronavirus,'' the police department said in a statement.

According to police, the suspect left the gas station after the dispute but then returned 30 minutes later wearing a mask, before shooting the worker with a gun he did not have a license for.

The suspect fled the scene but then gave himself up to police on Sunday morning.

Flowers have been laid at the gas station in Idar-Oberstein in memory of the 20-year-old clerk

Green Party candidate 'shocked'

In the wake of the incident, the Green party candidate to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor said she was "very concerned about the radicalization" within Germany's Querdenken (Lateral Thinking) movement, which includes people who oppose masks and vaccines, conspiracy theorists and far-right extremists.

Annalena Baerbock tweeted society as a whole must "stand against this growing hatred."

"I'm shocked by this terrible murder of a young man who merely asked that existing rules be followed. My condolences go out to his family and loved ones."

Authorities didn't immediately say whether the suspect was associated with the movement which has come under increasing scrutiny from security services during the pandemic.

Scholz: 'We must oppose hatred'

The SPD candidate to replace Merkel, Olaf Scholz, said on Twitter he was "shocked that someone is killed because they wanted to protect themselves and others. As a society, we must resolutely oppose hatred."

The center-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU) candidate in Sunday's nationwide election, Armin Laschet, called for "this hatred in our society" to come to an end. He added that all people who claim there is no coronavirus should go to intensive care units.

"We must not allow this pandemic to be reduced to something banal, as some political groups do," he was quoted as saying by the DPA news agency.

While Paul Ziemiak, the general secretary of the CDU, said the clerk's slaying was the result of "an inconceivable level of radicalization!''

The German police union (GdP) issued an urgent warning on Tuesday regarding the denial of the coronavirus and said this was "the first killing in connection" with the pandemic, while also "noticing" an increase in radicalization within the Querdenken movement.

The International Auschwitz Committee in Berlin also aired its concerns as its vice president spoke of Querdenken's ability to spread "hate and violence" prompted by "right-wing extremism and conspiracy theories."

The head of the domestic intelligence agency in the eastern state of Thuringia, Stephan Kramer, told the RND media group that the gas station killing was "no surprise to me in view of the steady escalation in recent weeks."

Kramer said his office had warned of the growing potential for violence.

Protests against Germany's coronavirus restrictions have sometimes turned violent and Kramer told RND that "it's regrettable that someone always has to die before the risk is taken seriously."

Berlin police break up thousands protesting lockdown law Thousands take to Berlin's streets Police in Berlin broke up anti-lockdown rallies shortly after some 8,000 people took to the street to demonstrate. Lawmakers at the national parliament debated new coronavirus legislation that would see coronavirus restrictions uniformly enforced across Germany.

Berlin police break up thousands protesting lockdown law Parliament debates new laws The Bundestag has passed legislation requiring uniform restrictions in areas where the coronavirus is spreading too quickly, among them closure of stores and schools and a nighttime curfew.

Berlin police break up thousands protesting lockdown law Multiple gatherings Protesters had assembled outside the Reichstag, and along Straße des 17. Juni, a road leading up the Brandenburg gate. Social distancing requirements were ignored, and most people wore no masks.

Berlin police break up thousands protesting lockdown law Protesters arrested At least 152 people were arrested by late afternoon and police sought the dissolution of the protest. Police readied water cannons and said they would be used "if necessary."

Berlin police break up thousands protesting lockdown law Far-right involvement The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party was heavily involved in the protests, and called on the government to stop the new laws. Here, a party member makes a speech to a crowd.

Berlin police break up thousands protesting lockdown law Illegal protests A Berlin court ruled on Wednesday that the "Querdenker" (so-called lateral thinkers) demonstrations were illegal, due to threats to public safety.



Facebook removes accounts linked to Querdenken

Facebook last week removed almost 150 accounts, pages and groups linked to the Querdenken movement under a new policy focused on groups that spread misinformation or incite violence.

The movement came to the forefront at the onset of the pandemic after accusing the media and politicians of lying about the coronavirus.

According to Facebook, individuals linked with the Querdenken group repeatedly violated the platform's standards against spreading health misinformation, incitement of violence, bullying, harassment and hate speech.