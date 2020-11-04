 Photographing glacier melt over a century and more | Global Ideas | DW | 04.11.2020

Global Ideas

Photographing glacier melt over a century and more

Fabiano Ventura is exploring the rooftops of the world to recreate 19th-century photographs of Alpine glaciers. The juxtaposition of then and now makes for a dramatic view of our warming planet.

he Marmolada Glacier in the Italian Alps, photographed in 1880 by Franz Datone and in 2020 by Fabiano Ventura

A team of mountaineers climbs a grassy slope facing the majestic Marmolada, in the heart of the UNESCO World Heritage Site of the Dolomites in the Italian Alps

They lug heavy backpacks, but the equipment they contain isn't mountaineering gear. Instead, they have brought large-format cameras designed to replicate the characteristics of those used by pioneers of photography more than a century ago.

The team is searching for the precise spot where, in 1880, photographer Franz Dantone took a panoramic shot of the Marmolada Glacier. 

In those days, this ancient mass of ice must have seemed as immutable as any other geological feature of the landscape. But, today, it's listed as one of the first iconic glaciers of the Alps expected to disappear, probably within the next 30 years.

The team is headed by photographer and explorer Fabiano Ventura. Over the past decade, he has visited the planet's most important mountain glaciers, from Alaska to Patagonia, from the Caucasus to the Himalayas

The goal is to build an archive of juxtapositions between some of the oldest existing photographs of glaciers and their present appearance after decades of climate change

Expeditions to the Alps this year and next are to complete Ventura's project.

Beautiful images with a stark message

Ventura has in his hands a copy of Dantone's photo, which he constantly compares to his surroundings, checking angles and daylight so that the shadows of landforms will be perfectly — or almost perfectly — stackable. 

"Sometimes we spend hours on a peak waiting for the perfect light," Ventura says. "Sometimes we need to come back if the weather isn't good."

Historical photographs of mountain glaciers
Glacier photographer Fabiano Ventura in the Italian Alps

Ventura brings postcard-sized print of the historical photographs he is trying to recreate, and then searches out the precise location that will render the same view

Even an untrained eye can immediately pick out dramatic contrasts between the 140-year-old image and today's view, not least in the cable cars, ski runs and power lines that crisscross this once-pristine landscape. 

But there is a far more profound trace of human activity on display, too. Where once rocky outcrops protruded from a sea of hard white, scraps of pale ice are now scattered across an otherwise dark expanse of rock. 

Ventura's images are a dramatic and compelling visual representation of the realities of climate change — powerful evidence of how quickly the planet is heating up. 

Art as scientific data

At the same time, his work also functions as valuable data to assist the work of climate scientists trying to quantify ice loss. 

"It allows a better quantitative analysis ... and is much more precise than the usual comparisons done by many people," says Christoph Mayer, a glaciologist at the Bavarian Academy of Sciences and Humanities. 

Unlike satellite imagery, which only dates to the late 1970s, Ventura's project allows comparisons with glacial formations as old as the mid-19th century, and his high-resolution images reveal far more detail. 

"More and more scientists are asking to use my photos to have an unambiguous view of the effects of climate change associated with their scientific data," Ventura says.

Mayer is particularly interested in Ventura's pictures of the Baltoro Glacier in Pakistan, which he hopes will allow him to estimate just how much ice has been lost since Vittorio Sella photographed it in 1909.

Fabiano Ventura photographing the Marmolada Glacier in the Italian Alps
Fabiano Ventura and his team photographing the Marmolada Glacier in the Italian Alps

Once he has lined up the exact spot, Ventura shoots the glacier using a high-resolution digital camera designed to replicate the large-format film cameras used by his predecessors

Making history 

Ventura's process is in itself a form of scientific inquiry. 

For the Alps alone, he and his team examined thousands of photos from 1970 archives around Europe, selecting those with the best light, resolution and perspective, which were then carefully restored for exhibition. 

Then there's the painstaking process of locating the exact position from which they were taken. These shooting points are georeferenced so future generations of photographers and researchers can return to monitor ongoing change. 

Because, soon, Ventura's work will be a piece of history, too. 

The global volume of Alpine glaciers is estimated to be only about a third what it was in 1850, but most of this loss has happened since the melt really began to accelerate in the 1980s. In the hot summer of 2019, the Alps lost 800 million metric tons of ice in just two weeks, according to Matthias Huss, glaciologist at the ETH Zürich

By the end of this century, there may be no better vantage point to take in the spectacle of an Alpine glacier than in front of a print on a gallery wall.

  • A girl attending the ceremony to mark the passing of Iceland's Okjokull ice sheet holds a globe-shaped placard with a picture of the earth and the slogan pull the emergency brake.

    The fate of glaciers around the world

    Death of a glacier

    Iceland paid tribute to its Okjokull ice sheet on Sunday, holding a funeral for the first glacier lost to climate change. Known as 'Ok' for short, Okjokull lost its status as a glacier in 2014. At Sunday's ceremony, mourners unveiled a plaque announcing that all the country's main glaciers are expected to follow the same path in the next 200 years.

  • An aerial image of Antarctica's Thwaites glacier

    The fate of glaciers around the world

    Antarctica: Huge glacier, huge risk

    The Thwaites Glacier, part of the West Antarctic ice sheet, is believed to pose the greatest risk to rising sea levels in the future. If it collapses and flows into the sea, it could trigger a 50 cm sea level rise, a NASA-funded study found earlier this year. Antarctica is home to 50 times more ice than all the world's mountain glaciers combined.

  • Lumps of ice flowing in water at Chile's Grey Glacier

    The fate of glaciers around the world

    Patagonian beauty melting

    Chile's Grey Glacier is in the Patagonian Icefields, which account for the largest expanse of ice in the southern hemisphere outside of Antarctica. Researchers are closely monitoring the melt in the region, as it could help them understand how other glaciers, such as those in Antarctica and Greenland, could look in warmer climates of the future.

  • The Rhone Glacier in Switzerland

    The fate of glaciers around the world

    Alpine ice wrapped up for summer

    The Rhone Glacier in Switzerland is the source of the river Rhone. For several years, scientists have been covering its ice with UV-resistant white blankets during summer, in an attempt to slow the melting. Researchers say our warming climate could eradicate two thirds of the ice in Alpine glaciers by the end of this century.

  • A small group of people stands at the foot of a mountain

    The fate of glaciers around the world

    New Zealand: From hiking to helicopter

    Franz Josef Glacier in New Zealand's South Island is a popular tourist destination. The glacier used to follow a cyclical pattern of advance and retreat. But since 2008, Franz Josef has been rapidly shrinking. Guides used to be able to lead tourists straight onto the glacier by foot. Now, the only way they can get there is to fly in by helicopter.

  • Tansania Mount Kilimanjaro

    The fate of glaciers around the world

    African ice disappearing

    Glaciers on Mount Kilimanjaro are also at risk. Back in 2012, NASA-supported researchers estimated what is left of the ice on Africa's highest mountain would be gone by 2020. Kilimanjaro is a top attraction for tourists in Tanzania, and a crucial generator of revenue in a country where the majority of people live below the poverty line.

  • Kayakers on Valdez Glacier Lake in Alaska

    The fate of glaciers around the world

    Melting dangerously

    The US state of Alaska is home to thousands of glaciers. Some of them are melting 100 times faster than scientists previously thought, a 2019 study found. Earlier this month, two Germans and an Austrian were found dead after going kayaking on Valdez Glacier Lake. Officials say the tourists were likely killed by falling glacial ice.

  • Greenland's Jakobshavn glacier

    The fate of glaciers around the world

    Greenland's Jakobshavn: Growth is not enough

    Jakobshaven, Greenland's largest glacier, is actually growing, a NASA study revealed earlier this year. But while one edge of the glacier has thickened slightly since 2016, the overall ice sheet is still melting rapidly, far outweighing expansion. Scientists believe the growth is due to an influx of unusually cold water from the north Atlantic - but they expect warmer waters will soon return.

    Author: Loveday Wright


