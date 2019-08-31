F2 race at Spa Francorchamps canceled after huge crash

The main event in Formula 1's young driver feeder series was abruptly halted on Saturday afternoon after a multi-car collision at one of the fastest points of the Spa Francorchamps circuit.

The crash took place at Radillon, the crest of a steep hill and the end of a flat-out curve sweeping left then right and left again, where cars are usually traveling around 300 km/h (180mph).

French 22-year-old Anthoine Hubert hit the wall on the outside of the corner, seemingly after contact with another car. Then Ecuadorean-American driver Juan Manuel Correa, himself off line after an incident that wasn't caught on camera, plowed straight into the stricken car of Hubert.

Medical crews arrived at the scene shortly after.

There was no immediate word on the drivers' well-being; as is customary, TV cameras cut away from the scene. The race was called off entirely within a few minutes of the crash.

Three other drivers picked up damage in the incident but appeared unharmed. Marino Sato totaled his car but was able to get out and walk back to the pits unaided. Giuliano Alesi only made it a few more meters before stopping his car with terminal damage. Ralph Boschung made it back to the pits with a puncture.

Fans and fellow drivers rushed to wish all involved well.

On a typical F1 race weekend, the F2 feature race takes place after Formula 1 qualifying on a Saturday afternoon, as the final major event of that day. Ferrari secured the front row in qualifying for Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix, with Charles Leclerc to start first ahead of his German teammate Sebastian Vettel.

This article will be updated once there's information on the drivers' condition.