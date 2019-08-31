F2 driver Anthoine Hubert killed in huge crash at Spa Francorchamps

Anthoine Hubert, a driver in the F1 young driver feeder series Formula 2, was killed in a major accident at Spa Francorchamps that halted Saturday's F2 feature race.

The crash took place at Radillon, the crest of a steep hill and the end of a flat-out curve sweeping left then right and left again, where cars are usually traveling around 300 km/h (180 mph).

French 22-year-old Anthoine Hubert hit the wall on the outside of the corner, after contact with the car of Giuliano Alesi. Then Ecuadorean-American driver Juan Manuel Correa, himself off line after an incident that wasn't caught on camera, plowed straight into the stricken car of Hubert.

Hubert was airlifted to a local hospital and succumbed to his injuries at 18:35 p.m. local time, over an hour after the accident. Correa was also taken to hospital, his condition is described as stable. Alesi was treated at the medical center at the track and has been released.

Hubert's car took heavy damage in the first impact then was collected at high speed by Correa's oncoming car

Medical crews arrived at the scene shortly after. As is customary, TV cameras cut away from the scene. The race was called off entirely within a few minutes of the crash, which took place on lap 2.

Three other drivers picked up damage in the incident but appeared unharmed. Marino Sato totaled his car but was able to get out and walk back to the pits unaided. Giuliano Alesi only made it a few more meters before stopping his car with terminal damage. Ralph Boschung made it back to the pits with a puncture.

Fans and fellow drivers, including former teammate George Russell, rushed to issue their condolences.

On a typical F1 race weekend, the F2 feature race takes place after Formula 1 qualifying on a Saturday afternoon, as the final major event of that day. Ferrari secured the front row in qualifying for Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix, with Charles Leclerc to start first ahead of his German teammate Sebastian Vettel.