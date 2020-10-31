F1: Valtteri Bottas seals pole at Imola Grand Prix — live buildup

Valtteri Bottas secured pole in Italy at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, stealing in to beat his Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton to top spot by a tenth of a second. A time of 1:13.609 was enough to secure the 15th pole of the Finn's career.

Max Verstappen overcame spark plug issues to seal third, while Pierre Gasly equaled his career-best starting spot by winning a stunning fourth on the grid.

The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, also known by the name of the Italian city in which it takes place (Imola), is the third race in Italy in this pandemic-affected 2020 season.

After Pierre Gasly's surprise win at Monza and in Hamilton's victory in Tuscany earlier this year, more excitement is expected from an improved and updated Imola track that while being narrow offers plenty of opportunities to go fast.

Current standings

1. Hamilton (Mercedes) — 256 points

2. Bottas (Mercedes) — 179

3. Verstappen (Red Bull) — 162

4. Ricciardo (Renault) — 80

5. Leclerc (Ferrari) — 75

Quote of the day

"This track is beautiful and it's a great feeling to get pole - I had the shakes afterwards!" — Valtteri Bottas after securing pole position

Circuit profile: Imola (Autodromo Dino Ferrari)

This is one of the most exciting tracks on the circuit, and it's back on the F1 schedule for the first time since 2006. Major revisions and work has been done on the circuit to make it even faster. Right from the start, the drivers will be pushing their cars to the limit. The long pit straight offers perhaps the best place for overtaking, but given the opportunities to go fast around the track this promises to be a thriller for all 63 laps.