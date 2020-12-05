F1: Valtteri Bottas on pole for Sakhir Grand Prix — live buildup

With Lewis Hamilton out of this weekend's race after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week, Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas took advantage to claim pole in the penultimate race of the 2020 season.

Bottas overcame a blistering Max Verstappen, but had to contend with an ever sterner test from new Mercedes teammate George Russell, who stepped in from Williams to replace Hamilton.

Despite being in an unfamiliar car, Russell looked comfortable and finished just 0.026s behind his teammate. Verstappen took third, with Charles Lecerc stealing into fourth on the back of one of the Dutchman's speedy laps.

Last time out in Bahrain, Lewis Hamilton won although the race was marred by a shocking crash involving Romain Grosjean. With both Hamilton and Grosjean out of this race, there were some new faces on the track. Williams' reserve driver Jack Aitken stepped up for Russell, while Brazilian-American test driver Pietro Fittipaldi replaced the injured Grosjean at Haas

Hamilton having already secured the constructors' title for the seventh time, the final two races of the 2020 F1 season are about the constructors' title and drivers' showing off their skills in the hope of keeping or winning a seat for next season.

Driving for Williams, Jack Aitken made his F1 debut

Quote of the day

"It's a different way of driving, having to re-learn how to drive this car fast... If you'd told me last week I'd be qualifying P2 I wouldn't have believed you!" — George Russell

Current standings

Drivers:

1. Hamilton (Mercedes) — 332 points

2. Bottas (Mercedes) — 201

3. Verstappen (Red Bull) — 189

4. Ricciardo (Renault) — 102

5. Perez (Racing Point) — 100

Constructors:

1. Mercedes — 533 points

2. Red Bull — 274

3. McLaren — 171

4. Racing Point — 154

5. Renault — 144

6. Ferrari — 131

Circuit profile: Bahrain International Circuit (Outer Track)

It's the same place as last just on a different track. The Sakhir Grand Prix track , under the floodlights, is on a far more open circuit that allows for cars to fly around the track. The Outer Track is just 200 meters longer than the shortest track on the calendar, Monaco, with the key difference being an arc left instead of right at the end of Turn four. This will be the first F1 race on the outer track and it will see drivers have to complete 87 laps to finish. Some drivers have said it's too tight, others have said it reminds them of their karting days - either way it promises to be plenty of fun.