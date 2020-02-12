 F1: Sebastian Vettel to leave Ferrari after the season | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 12.05.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

F1: Sebastian Vettel to leave Ferrari after the season

Sebastian Vettel is moving on from Ferrari after the current season. After winning four straight driver's championships with Red Bull, the German Formula One driver has thus far come up empty with the Italian team.

Japan F1 Grand Prix | Sebastian Vettel (picture-alliance/AP Photo/T. Hanai)

Four-time Formula One champion Sebastian Vettel is set to leave Ferrari after the 2020 season after the Italian outfit confirmed on Tuesday that his contract will not be renewed for another season.

"The team and I have realized that there is no longer a common desire to stay together beyond the end of this season," Vettel said as part of a statement from Scuderia Ferrari.

Read more: Who could challenge Lewis Hamilton in 2020?

"Financial matters have played no part in this joint decision. That’s not the way I think when it comes to making certain choices and it never will be."

German tabloid Bild and Auto Motor und Sport magazine both reported that the 32-year-old had rejected terms of a new deal offered by the Italian team. The German driver is out of contract at the end of 2020.

Ferrari had reportedly offered Vettel a one-year contract extension with a salary reduction, according to Italian newspaper Gazetta dello Sport.

Vettel joined Ferrari in 2015 after winning four straight driver's championships with Red Bull from 2010 to 2013. The German served as the Italian outfit's lead driver for four seasons but was outperformed last year by 22-year-old Frenchman Charles Leclerc. 

Leclerc has a contract until 2024 and is seen as a likely candidate to give Ferrari their first driver's champion since Kimi Raikkonen in 2007.

Watch video 01:58

Ferrari unveil 2020 Formula One car

Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo of Renault and McLaren's Spanish driver Carlos Sainz have been linked with Ferrari. Both drivers are also out of contract at the end of 2020. 

Ferrari has finished runner-up to Mercedes in the constructors standings each of the past three seasons. The Italian outfit also appeared to be behind their German competitors in preseason testing before the first 10 races of the 2020 season were either postponed or canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch video 07:21

Formula 1’s Rosberg talks to DW about the corona crisis

dv (dpa, SID, Reuters)

DW sends out a daily selection of hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Formula 1: Ferrari under suspicion for alleged engine cheating

With a new F1 season set to begin, the series is deeply divided. Seven Ferrari rivals have threatened legal action to force the FIA to publish details of a probe into the Italian team's engine last season. (06.03.2020)  

Coronavirus stops real sport, opens door to virtual world

The absence of real sport has seen the digital arena suddenly pose an interesting alternative to fans missing sport. What does the arrival of this virtual world of sport mean? (22.03.2020)  

Related content

Ferrari unveil 2020 Formula One car 12.02.2020

Ferrari hope they'll get back to winning ways this season after years of failure. German driver Sebastian Vettel is meant to be their number one but the emergence of team-mate Charl Leclerc has caused tension in the team.

Formel 1 - Grosser Preis von Italien

Formula 1: Hamilton? Leclerc? Ferrari? Why is Sebastian Vettel struggling? 19.09.2019

The serial champion in silver, the rising star in scarlet, or a 2019 car that doesn't handle as he would like? Just what is it that has got under Sebastian Vettel's skin in these last 15 error-prone months?

Formel 1 | Großer Preis von Brasilien | Scuderia Ferrari SF90

Formula 1: Ferrari under suspicion for alleged engine cheating 06.03.2020

With a new F1 season set to begin, the series is deeply divided. Seven Ferrari rivals have threatened legal action to force the FIA to publish details of a probe into the Italian team's engine last season.

Advertisement
Instagram Logo Neu (Instagram)

DW Kick Off on Instagram

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Deutschland Negativ-Journalistenpreis «Verschlossenen Auster» geht an Facebook (picture alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

DW Kick off on Facebook

This is the place to come to find all of our Bundesliga and other football-related content on Facebook.  

Social Media Twitter Logo Symbolbild (picture alliance/ANP)

DW Sports on Twitter

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Fussball 1.Bundesliga Saison 17/18 - FC Bayern Muenchen vs Hannover 96 (picture-alliance/Pressefoto ULMER/Markus Ulmer)

DW Bundesliga on Alexa

Want to hear what we think about the latest Bundesliga matchday? Just ask your Alexa device to play the audio of our opinion piece.  