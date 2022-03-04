F1: Russian drivers must sign FIA document, Haas considering ditching Mazepin

Formula One drivers from Russia and Belarus will be obliged to sign a strict "Driver Commitment" document requiring them, among other things, not to "express any support (direct or indirect) for the Russian and/or Belarusian activities in respect of Ukraine," motorsport's governing body FIA announced on Friday.

As sporting sanctions against Russia began to hit Formula One, the FIA terminated its contract with the Russian Grand Prix in Sochi and with Russian banking sponsor VTB in the wake of Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. But it has stopped short of an outright ban for Russian drivers, allowing them to compete as neutrals.

Now, not only are national symbols such as colors, flags and anthems prohibited, but drivers must also "not make any statements or comments, take any actions, or conduct myself in a manner that is prejudicial to the interests of the FIA, any competition, and/or motorsport generally."

The most prominent figure subject to the new rules is Russian driver Nikita Mazepin, who has already had his racing license revoked by Motorsport UK. The British motorsport governing body has gone further than the gobal FIA, meaning Mazepin won't be able to compete at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone on July 3.

Mazepin's Haas future in doubt?

Indeed, the 22-year-old's very future with American racing team Haas F1 is also in doubt, according to Sky Sport, who reported on Thursday that Haas had decided to sever ties with Mazepin, a teammate of German driver Mick Schumacher.

Team Haas has yet to confirm the move, but Mazepin's father Dmitry Mazepin is a major shareholder in Haas sponsor Uralkali, whose branding was removed from Haas cars' livery during pre-season testing in Barcelona at the end of February.

The closeness of the Mazepin family to the Russian leadership is celebrated. In October 2020, Nikita Mazepin wished Putin a happy birthday on Instagram writing: "Thank you for everything you do for Russian sports," beneath a picture of he and his father meeting the Russian leader.



He has so far failed to condemn Russia's war in Ukraine , which has resulted in the loss of hundreds of lives and a massive refugee crisis across Europe.

However, the driver declared his helplessness at the unfolding "difficult time" in a post last week, saying: "I am not in control over a lot of what is being said and done. I'm choosing to focus on what I CAN control by working hard and doing my best for my Haas F1 team."

Bad boy Mazepin

The young Mazepin had a controversial first season with Haas in 2021 where he was involved in frequent on-track clashes with teammatemMick Schumacher.

Off the track, in 2020, a video of Mazepin groping the breast of model Andrea d'Ival was posted to social media. The Haas team condemned the video as "abhorrent" before the then 21-year-old had made his official debut.

D'Ival has spoken out in support of the driver and claimed that the video was posted as a joke.

Previously, Mazepin was banned for a race after he punched F3 driver Calum Illot in the face in 2016 while still a development driver with Force India.

Illot had blocked Mazepin during practice and a war of words had led to a fight that left the Englishman with a black eye.

But Mazepin, backed by the influence of his oligarch father, rose through the ranks and secured a place with Haas, where he finished bottom of the Driver's Championship rankings in 2021 without a point.

Mazepin (l) and Schumacher had frequent clashes on the track

Russian voices for peace

Not many Russian athletes have spoken out against the war in Ukraine. But former Russian F1 driver Daniil Kvyat has called for sports to take the higher route instead of getting enmeshed in the politics of the Russia-Ukraine war.

"I really hope for a peaceful solution to this situation in Ukraine, and that we can all live in peace. Hopefully all parties can find a solution by sitting together and through a respected dialogue," Kyvat wrote on social media.

"It horrifies me to see two brotherhood nations in a conflict. I don't want military actions and wars to influence the future of humanity. I want my daughter and all children to enjoy this beautiful world.

"I would also like to highlight and address all sports federations across the world, including the IOC, that sport should remain outside politics, and disallowing Russian athletes and teams from participating in world competitions is an unfair solution and goes against what sport teaches us in principle: the unity and peace."

