F1: Max Verstappen wins the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Max Verstappen didn't care that the final race of the 2020 F1 season was not the most exciting of the season. The Red Bull driver secured his second win of the season in a race that he led from the start and never looked like losing. The Dutchman finished close to 16 seconds ahead of Mercedes Valtteri Bottas. Champion Lewis Hamilton never looked comfortable with the team's strategy and had to make do with third.

It was Verstappen's first win since the second race in the UK this year, and all in all it was a great team day for Red Bull with Alex Albon finishing fourth, a result important for a man battling to keep his seat for next season.

McLaren had the best team day, sealing third in the constructors' championship after Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz finished 5th and 6th respectively and Racing Point only saw Lance Stroll cross the line following an early exit for Sergio Perez.

Sebastian Vettel started well but both he and teammate Charles Leclerc suffered from a bad strategy by Ferrari that saw them end up at the back of midfield. At one point it looked like Daniel Ricciardo might steal a podium spot but in the end the departing Renault man finished in a respectable 7th and stole the fastest lap right at the end.

And so a strange and abridged F1 season comes to an end. Lewis Hamilton won a seventh world title, Mercedes won the constructors' title again and remarkably, a season was even possible in the face of the global pandemic.

The 2021 F1 season will start in Australia on March 21 and will see a return to a 23-race schedule.

Podium

1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

3. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

Fastest lap

Daniel Ricciardo (Renault) — 1.40.926

Quote of the day

"I'm going to enjoy the podium, then I'm going to enjoy going home" — Max Verstappen

Drive of the day

Max Verstappen (Red Bull) — It's not easy being close but rarely close enough to the Mercedes but in the final race of the season Max Verstappen left the Silver Arrows in his dust. He claimed pole, he led from the front and getting his second win of the season is a lovely way to finish the season.

Best team

McLaren — While Red Bull secured a race win and fourth after Alex Albon drove well, it was McLaren who stole the show because two finishes in the top six combined with Sergio Perez's early exit meant McLaren sealed third in the constructors' championship.

Current standings

Drivers:

1. Hamilton (Mercedes) — 347 points

2. Bottas (Mercedes) — 223

3. Verstappen (Red Bull) — 214

4. Perez (Racing Point) — 125

5. Ricciardo (Renault) — 119

Constructors:

1. Mercedes — 573 points

2. Red Bull — 319

3. McLaren — 202

4. Racing Point — 195

5. Renault — 181

2021 F1 team changes:

Sebastian Vettel - Ferrari to Aston Martin (Racing Point)

Sergio Perez - Racing Point to free agent

Carlos Sainz - McLaren to Ferrari

Daniel Ricciardo - Renault to McLaren

Fernando Alonso - returning to Renault (Alpine)

Romain Grosjean - Haas to free agent

Kevin Magnussen - Haas to free agent

Mick Schumacher - F2 to Haas

Nikita Mazepin - F2 to Haas

The F1 drivers continued their protest against racism before the race

As it happened:

Top three: 1. Verstappen 2. Bottas 3. Hamilton

Max Verstappen wins the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix!

Lap 52/55

Verstappen is going to win his second race of the season. All in all, a subdued end to a strange season. McLaren are going to claim third in the constructors' championship, with is worth a few million dollars. A bad race for Ferrari really, and a frustrating one for Mercedes.

Lap 47/55

Leclerc tries to get past Raikkonen when there's no space and that is more than optimistic. Kimi says no, even though the Ferrari man is driving faster. Bottas is told he is getting closer and told to put his foot down. Funnily enough, Albon is racing faster than Bottas but the gap is too great. McLaren looking good in 5th and 6th. So much for that podium for Ricciardo, but he will be encouraged by his new team. Leclerc finally gets a black and white flag for leaving the track. He just hasn't learned from his mistake there today at the top of the home straight. Bottas 12s behind Verstappen. This race is done.

Lap 41/55

Vettel does pit and opts for medium. It's not a great stop either and that spits him out into 15th, which will likely confirm a tough day for Ferrari. Ricciardo asked whether he wants Plan A or C and he says, no preference but probably A. What a final race this might be for the Aussie, who is off to McLaren next year of course. He pits and comes out in 7th on mediums. Really tidy stuff from Renault. A different day for Russell, after last week. He has spent most of the race in the middle of the pack.

Lap 35/55

Gasly slides past Vettel with ease. Another good race from the Frenchman. Leclerc gets another warning for going off the track. Think that will spell trouble. Vettel needs to box soon if he wants to stay ahead of Leclerc and says Stroll will eat up the 1.8s gap.

Lap 30/55

Verstappen says over the radio he thinks it will be hard for everyone to finish the race. Vettel is driving well in his final race and Ricciardo's strategy is working perfectly. On hards and he stayed out. He will fancy a podium here I think. Hamilton says he doesn't think his current tires will last, and I think a lot of other drivers will feel the same. Halfway through and it is safe to say this hasn't been a thriller. Now though, it's a case of tire management to see whether the field gets to the end in this shape. Leclerc flies through the back of the pack, Verstappen says his balance is ok. Sainz will be investigated at the end of the race for that pit stop incident. Gasly nips in past Stroll, which will please Vettel.

Lap 25/55

Leclerc has to be careful as he has already twice gone off track limits. Too many more and he will get a warning. He complains over the radio that the team are going to lose a lot more staying out and proof follows as Ocon drifts past. He then comes in to pit and this could be a really bad race strategy from Ferrari. Have to say, this is not the most exciting track to finish the season. Hamilton asks if Bottas is struggling. He is told his teammate is not.

A busy start at the Abu Dhabi GP

Lap 20/55

Ricciardo is loving life here, he is up to 5th having started on hards. Norris told to get after the Aussie though. His McLaren teammate Sainz is in trouble for driving slowly in the pit and under investigation. Leclerc pushing to get past Stroll. Vettel does a good job of holding off Stroll, and stays in 8th. A much better day for the German.

Lap 12/55

What a way to finish your career with your team! Sergio Perez waves his hands in the air as he stands, looking back at his car. As he came into the final sector before the straight, the engine just died on him. He is out of the race. The virtual safety car comes out and as a result, almost everyone pits. Hamilton complaints about the strategy not feeling like a good one, but he, like everyone, is out on hards. The real safety car is also out and that will calm things down. Also with Perez out, the door is really open for McLaren to seal third in the constructors' title now.

Lap 10/55

There is a concern that this one could already be done and dusted, although of course the pit strategy wil play a role. Albon and Norris trade overtakes but in the end Albon does get by and holds it. That's two Red Bulls in the top four now. Verstappen now with a really strong lead of 2.5s over Bottas. Hamilton yet to jump into top gear. As things stand, McLaren have overtaken Racing Point in the constructors' championship and moved into third by just two points. Ricciardo passes teammate Ocon and closes in on Gasly in 9th. Further up the field, Stroll overtakes Kvyat to move into 7th.

Lap 5/55

Gasly, on softer tires, gets past Ocon and moves into 9th. Verstappen with a good lead and delivers the fastest lap the third time around. Leclerc putting pressure on his Ferrari teammate and should probably be allowed to pass given he's on softer tires. A lot of bunched up traffic so far, tempting drivers to overtake despite a lack of space. Albon still tight on fourth-placed Norris.

Sebastian Vettel before his last race with Ferrari

Lap 1/55

The lights are out for the last time and we are off! Verstappen with a great start, finally this season. The two Mercedes stay hot on his heels and Albon is already putting pressure on Norris. The top eight stays as it was. Vettel climbs one, as does Ocon. Magnussen the big winner, moving three spots into 17th.

Formation lap

Good afternoon! For one last time this year, this group of drivers will go racing. It has been quite the season and even if the drivers' title is already decided, the constructors' spots below number one are still up for grabs. The drivers' continued protest against racism takes place and there's an award for Lewis Hamilton who has the most fastest laps (6) this season. Nearly go time here.

Qualifying roundup

Lewis Hamilton returned to the track having recovered from COVID-19 but was blown away by Max Verstappen.

The Dutchman nailed the middle and final sectors of the Yas Marina circuit right at the end of qualifying to seal pole just 0.025s ahead of Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas. It was the first non-Mercedes pole of the year. Hamilton had to make do with third.

It was also a great day for McLaren, as Lando Norris sealed a stunning fourth and Carlos Sainz wasn't far behind in sixth. Red Bull's Alexander Albon enjoyed one of his better qualifying days, sealing the spot between the two McLarens.

Tomorrow will be the final race for a number of drivers, and will notably be the end of Sebastian Vettel's Ferrari career after the German driver has agreed to join Aston Martin (rebranded from Racing Point) next season.

Quote of the day:

"We are all very happy and it's great to finally get there after being close many times in 2020." — Max Verstappen

Current standings:

Drivers:

1. Hamilton (Mercedes) — 282 points

2. Bottas (Mercedes) — 205

3. Verstappen (Red Bull) — 189

4. Perez (Racing Point) — 125

5. Ricciardo (Renault) — 112

Constructors:

1. Mercedes — 540 points

2. Red Bull — 282

3. Racing Point — 194

4. McLaren — 184

5. Renault — 172

Circuit profile: Yas Marina Circuit

This 55 lap track is full of corners to be taken quickly and corners that force drivers to use the break. The 1.2km straight after turn 7 allows drivers to get up to 330 km/h and is where much of the overtaking will take place, especially given it starts and finishes with lots of slow bends. The circuit that has been on the schedule since 2009 will be a fun way to end the season.