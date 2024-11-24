F1: Max Verstappen wins fourth straight title

Dutch driver Max Verstappen claimed a fourth straight F1 title in Las Vegas despite not winning the race. The Red Bull man has had to overcome more difficulties last year than in previous wins.

Max Verstappen could only manage a fifth-placed finish in the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Sunday. But with his only remaining rival, Lando Norris, finishing behind him in sixth and George Russell first, it was enough for Verstappen to win a fourth straight title.

The 27-year-old therefore follows Michael Schumacher, Lewis Hamilton, Juan Manuel Fangio, Sebastian Vettel and Alain Prost as the only men to claim four championships.

"To stand here as a four-time world champion is something I never thought was possible," Verstappen said after the race. "At the moment I'm feeling relieved but also very proud. If you look to next year right now I think it's going to be a proper battle between a lot of cars, but I'm hungry."

Rougher ride this season

While his last two titles have been relatively straightforward, the 2024 season has been more mixed for Verstappen. While he opened up with seven wins out of 10, a mid-season slump saw him go 10 Grand Prix races without a win.

"It was a very challenging season and I had to be calm. I think this season taught me a lot of lessons and we handled it well as a team, so that of course makes it a very special and beautiful season," he said.

As well as struggles with his Red Bull car, and the challenge of Norris, Verstappen had to contend with a scandal within his team. Red Bull principal Christian Horner was accused of inappropriate behavior by a female employee. He was cleared after an external investigation but the accusations overshadowed Red Bull's preparations.

The furor also laid bare a power struggle between Horner and team advisor Helmut Marko. Verstappen often appeared caught in the middle. But such issues were forgotten when the Dutchman crossed the line on Sunday.

"He just gets in the car and he delivers, he's a great human. It puts him amongst the greats, statistics now put him there as well," Horner said. "He's only just turned 27 and he's in the form of his life so as long as we can keep giving him a decent car then he will keep delivering."

2025 season offers chance and challenge

Norris, his British rival who drives for McLaren, also paid tribute to Verstappen.

"Congrats to Max, as much as it hurts a little bit, saying congrats doesn't hurt. He drove an incredible season and when you have the quickest car he dominated and when he didn't he was still there and always on my heels. He made my life tough, we made his tough at times I'm sure but he drove a better season."

The 2025 season will offer Verstappen a chance to equal Schumacher's record of five straight titles.

"Of course, if you look at next year right now, it will be a proper battle between lots of cars," Verstappen said. "But I need to enjoy this, there are still two races to come and then we have a little break before we go back at it next year."

The final two races of the 2024 season are in Qatar on December 1 and Abu Dhabi on December 8.

Edited by: Alex Berry