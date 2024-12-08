F1: Max Verstappen to work with junior drivers in Rwanda

The Dutch F1 champion was given a community service order for swearing during a press conference in Singapore. Verstappen will help a grassroots racing program in Rwanda.

Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen will serve his "work of public interest" punishment for swearing when he visits Rwanda next week, the sport's governing body said on Sunday.

Verstappen, who won his fourth straight championship in Las Vegas last month, will travel to the Rwandan capital Kigali to collect his trophy at the FIA's annual awards gala.

The Dutchman was punished for using foul language during a press conference at the Singapore Grand Prix in September.

Verstappen's community service-style punishment

The FIA outlined Verstappen's punishment after the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

In Kigali, the Red Bull driver "will undertake some work with junior competitors as part of the grassroots development program organized by the Rwanda Automobile Club," Formula 1's governing body said in a statement.

"The activity will involve an FIA affordable cross car, which was built locally in Rwanda by the RAC from blueprints provided by the FIA," it added.

It comes amid calls for the international racing series to return to Africa in future.

