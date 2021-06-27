F1: Max Verstappen takes Styrian GP to increase championship lead

If anyone is to finally dethrone Lewis Hamilton as Formula One champion, Max Verstappen has made a strong case to do so about a third of the way through the season.

The Dutch driver took the Styrian Grand Prix, the first of two straight races at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria — his third win in four.

"The care was on fire today," Max Verstappen told his team over the radio after the win. "Another win at home. It feels really good."

Hamitlon admitted after qualifying Saturday that his Mercedes car was about a quarter of a second behind Verstappen's. The Briton therefore didn't have much of a chance, finishing 35 seconds behind the Red Bull driver.

"We need an upgrade of some sort," Hamilton admitted afterward. "We are not sure if its the rear wing or the engine but we need to find some performance from somewhere."

Max Verstappen takes off his helmet after winning the Styrian GP

Styrian GP Podium

Max Verstappen (Red Bull) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

Drive of the day

Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): Starting seventh on the grid, Leclerc was forced to pit early after taking damage in a collision with Alpha Tauri's Pierre Gasly. But the Monagasque driver clawed his way back up to seventh, stopping just once after the early pit stop. He now sits in sixth place in the drivers' standings with 58 points.

Quote of the day

George Russell (Williams): "No need to apologize. We're in this together. We go again next week — we'll get those points next week," Russel told his team after retiring due to mechanical issues despite a strong race.

Current drivers' standings after Styrian GP