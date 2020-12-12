 F1: Max Verstappen seals pole for Abu Dhabi Grand Prix — live buildup | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 12.12.2020

Sports

F1: Max Verstappen seals pole for Abu Dhabi Grand Prix — live buildup

In the final race of the 2020 F1 season, Lewis Hamilton returned to Mercedes after recovering from COVID-19 but wasn't able to seal pole position. Follow live updates as the constructors' title goes down to the wire.

Max Verstappen in his Red Bull Racing car

Max Verstappen stole pole position with a great final sector

Lewis Hamilton returned to the track having recovered from COVID-19 but was blown away by Max Verstappen.

The Dutchman nailed the middle and final sectors of the Yas Marina circuit right at the end of qualifying to seal pole just 0.025s ahead of Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas. It was the first non-Mercedes pole of the year. Hamilton had to make do with third.

It was also a great day for McLaren, as Lando Norris sealed a stunning fourth and Carlos Sainz wasn't far behind in sixth. Red Bull's Alexander Albon enjoyed one of his better qualifying days, sealing the spot between the two McLarens.

Tomorrow will be the final race for a number of drivers, and will notably be the end of Sebastian Vettel's Ferrari career after the German driver has agreed to join Aston Martin (rebranded from Racing Point) next season.

Quote of the day:

"We are all very happy and it's great to finally get there after being close many times in 2020." — Max Verstappen

Current standings:

Drivers:

1. Hamilton (Mercedes) — 282 points
2. Bottas (Mercedes) — 205
3. Verstappen (Red Bull) — 189
4. Perez (Racing Point) — 125
5. Ricciardo (Renault) — 112

Constructors:

1. Mercedes — 540 points
2. Red Bull — 282
3. Racing Point — 194
4. McLaren — 184
5. Renault — 172

Circuit profile: Yas Marina Circuit

This 55 lap track is full of corners to be taken quickly and corners that force drivers to use the break. The 1.2km straight after turn 7 allows drivers to get up to 330 km/h and is where much of the overtaking will take place, especially given it starts and finishes with lots of slow bends. The circuit that has been on the schedule since 2009 will be a fun way to end the season.

