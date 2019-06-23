 F1: Max Verstappen and Red Bull end Mercedes dominance in Austrian Grand Prix | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 30.06.2019

Sports

F1: Max Verstappen and Red Bull end Mercedes dominance in Austrian Grand Prix

After months of Mercedes dominance, Max Verstappen emerged victorious in Red Bull’s native Austria, ahead of Charles Leclerc and Valterri Bottas. Germany's Sebastian Vettel finished fourth.

Formel 1 Großer Preis von Österreich | Sieg Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing (picture-alliance/empics/James Moy Photography)

On an exhilarating weekend of racing in Spielberg, Austria, Dutch driver Max Verstappen became the first racer other than Lewis Hamilton and Valterri Bottas to win a Grand Prix this season.

The Red Bull driver took the checkered flag ahead of Charles Leclerc and Valterri Bottas, both of Ferrari, in a dramatic finale, cheered on by thousands of his orange-clad compatriots and despite a poor start - although he had to await a stewards' enquiry for confirmation of his victory after a contoversial overtaking manouver on the final lap.

Germany's Sebastian Vettel, also of Ferrari, endured a frustrating afternoon and had to deal with technical problems, a midfield grid position and sloppy pit-stops, but still managed to secure fourth, while world champion Lewis Hamilton finished fifth.

After an impressive performance in qualifying, it was Leclerc who got off to a perfect start at the Red Bull Ring – the first Ferrari driver to start on pole in Austria since Michael Schumacher in 2003.

But, in an intense battle between Formula One's two emerging young talents, Verstappen overcame his initial problems to haul in Vettel and Bottas before attacking Leclerc. Twice, the Monegasque was able to fend the Dutchman off but Verstappen eventually overtook him with an aggressive manouver in the final stages.

"What the hell was that?" cursed Leclerc over the radio but it was too late; Verstappen crossed the line ahead of him.

On the podium shortly after, the tension was palpable as Leclerc and Verstappen neglected to shake hands and generally ignored each other, before Leclerc temporarily left the podium to avoid being sprayed with champagne by his rival. 

The two had just become F1's youngest ever top-two finishers, and it could be the start of a rivalry which will endure for years to come.

mf'/ (SID/AFP)

Formel 1 - Frankreich Le Castellet | Großer Preis von Frankreich

Formula One: Lewis Hamilton cruises to victory in France 23.06.2019

Lewis Hamilton won from pole to flag in France to extend his lead in the F1 driver's championship. It was an uneventful race that saw Hamilton's teammate Valtteri Bottas complete a Mercedes one-two.

Formel 1 - Frankreich Le Castellet | Qualifying zum Großen Preis von Frankreich

F1: Lewis Hamilton takes pole in France, Vettel back in 7th 22.06.2019

Mercedes locked out the front row of the grid for a record 63rd time, with Lewis Hamilton narrowly outpacing teammate Valtteri Bottas. Sebastian Vettel had a difficult session for Ferrari, while McLaren had a good day.

Formel 1 Grand Prix in Kanada Vettel fährt vor Hamilton

F1: Sebastian Vettel loses his cool as Lewis Hamilton wins Canadian Grand Prix 09.06.2019

Sebastian Vettel crossed the line first in Montreal, but a time penalty cost him his first win of the 2019 season on the track where he secured his first pole. Lewis Hamilton took advantage in a tight race.

