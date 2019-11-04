F1 live: Lewis Hamilton on pole for season finale in Abu Dhabi

+++ Please refresh (F5) for the latest +++

— Nico Hülkenberg is disconnecting from racing for a while after this season. In tribute, his Renault team have all worn a wig of his hair. Pretty much tribute to one of racing's good guys.

— There's also the future of four-time champion Sebastian Vettel. These words from F1 present Will Buxton suggest this might be the end of his career. Might it be? Surely not... It has been quite the tough season for the German though.

— Good afternoon! Less than 40 minutes until lights out in the final race of the 2019 season. Yes Hamilton is champion and Mercedes have the constructors championship all tied up, but there is much to race for today. Speed equals money in this race and for those teams hoping to make a jump in the middle of the constructors championship today the difference could be an extra three or eight million dollars to work with over the off season. Not a small amount.

— "I think it's the first compliment I've had from Ferrari in 13 years... Thank you. I'll take it," Hamilton said, laughing, when responding to Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto's that the Briton was an outstanding driver.

"It's taken all these years for them to recognize me. I'm grateful... It's positive. I think it's never a waste of time to ever be nice to someone."

Hamilton is one of several drivers whose contracts expire at the end of next year.

— Here's the full classification at the end of qualifying. We see you Lando Norris and Alexander Albon!

— Special words from a special driver. There's no doubt he's one of the greatest ever drivers. The question now is, can he be the best ever?

— HAMILTON TAKES POLE! Lewis Hamilton takes pole ahead of teammate Valtteri Bottas, who sneaks in ahead of Max Verstappen right at the end. However, Verstappen will start on the first row and Bottas will be last after the Mercedes' man made an engine change. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel were fourth and fifth

respectively. This was Hamilton's first pole since the German GP back in July.

— Qualifying is almost done and it looks like Hamilton is going to stay the man to beat...

— Good afternoon! Tomorrow, Lewis Hamilton and co. will be racing around the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi. This is one of the busier courses in the season, but sadly for the competition it comes too late to change anything at the top this season. Hamilton is aleady champion, having been crowned in the US.For Ferrari, the season got worse the last time out in Brazil when Vettel and Leclerc collide with one another.It has been quite the campaign, and hopefully there's more excitement to come in Abu Dhabi.