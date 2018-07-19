F1 Live: German Grand Prix

Refresh page for live updates (all times in CEST/GMT +2)

Lap 3/67 Hamilton is already up to 11th from 14th after darting past Alonso.

Lap 2/67 Vettel holds off Bottas on the opening bend to maintain the lead. A clean start for all of the leaders.

Lap 1/67 It's GO GO GO in Hockenheim!

15:05 The warm-up lap is underway. Almost time for lights out...

15:00 The final preparations are being made in Hockenheim ahead of the warm-up lap. We're almost ready...

14:55 Welcome to live coverage of the German Grand Prix in Hockenheim. Here's how the front of the grid looks...