 F1 Live: German Grand Prix | More sports | DW | 22.07.2018

More sports

F1 Live: German Grand Prix

Sebastian Vettel starts on pole at the German Grand Prix as he looks to extend his lead in the F1 championship. Vettel's title rival Lewis Hamilton starts in 14th after suffering an engine problem in qualifiying.

Formel 1 F1, Grand Prix von Frankreich, Ferrari Sebastian Vettel vor dem Rennen (Reuters/J.-P.Pelissier)

Refresh page for live updates (all times in CEST/GMT +2)

Lap 3/67 Hamilton is already up to 11th from 14th after darting past Alonso.

Lap 2/67 Vettel holds off Bottas on the opening bend to maintain the lead. A clean start for all of the leaders.

Lap 1/67 It's GO GO GO in Hockenheim! 

15:05 The warm-up lap is underway. Almost time for lights out...

15:00 The final preparations are being made in Hockenheim ahead of the warm-up lap. We're almost ready...

14:55 Welcome to live coverage of the German Grand Prix in Hockenheim. Here's how the front of the grid looks...

