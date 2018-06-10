F1 Live: Canadian GP

+++ Please refresh (F5) for the latest updates +++

— Toto Wolff, Mercedes boss, says before the race: "The car was in bits earlier. I hope we make it through." That doesn't exactly sound encouraging, does it? Could be a tough day for Hamilton. Is Vettel going to win in Canada for the second straight year?

— Last year's race saw Vettel take the checkered flag, ahead of Bottas and Verstappen. Hamilton finished fifth.

— Not the best news for Lewis Hamilton as start approaches.

— A photo says a thousand words. What were you up to when you were 21?

— And a look at the top half of both the drivers' and the constructors' championship standings.

Drivers:

1. Hamilton - 137 points

2. Bottas - 120

3. Vettel - 82

4. Verstappen - 78

5. Leclerc 57

Constructors:

1. Mercedes - 257 points

2. Ferrari - 139

3. Red Bull Racing-Honda - 110

4. McLaren-Renault - 30

5. Racing Point - 17

— Here's a reminder of how the starting grid will look later on.

— It's lights out tonight in Europe, but make sure you know when it starts where you are.

— Good afternoon! Well, who expected that? Sebastian Vettel claimed his first pole of the season, pipping Lewis Hamilton to top spot. The German finished second in Monaco last time out but has spent most of the season just beyond the podium. It hasn't really been his season. Hamilton, on the other hand, hasn't finished lower than second and leads the drivers' championship by 17 points over Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas. It should be good fun!