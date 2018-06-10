 F1 Live: Canadian GP | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 09.06.2019

Sports

F1 Live: Canadian GP

With Sebastian Vettel taking a surprise pole, his first of the 2019 F1 season, the pressure is on Lewis Hamilton and the Mercedes team to reclaim the top spot. Follow live updates from the GP here!

Formel 1 Kanada Pole Position Sebastian Vettel (Imago Images/Motorsport Images/S. Tee)

+++ Please refresh (F5) for the latest updates +++

— And a look at the top half of both the drivers' and the constructors' championship standings.

Drivers:

1. Hamilton - 137 points
2. Bottas - 120
3. Vettel - 82
4. Verstappen - 78
5. Leclerc 57

Constructors:

1. Mercedes - 257 points
2. Ferrari - 139
3. Red Bull Racing-Honda - 110
4. McLaren-Renault - 30
5. Racing Point - 17

— Here's a reminder of how the starting grid will look later on.

— It's lights out tonight in Europe, but make sure you know when it starts where you are.

— Good afternoon! Well, who expected that? Sebastian Vettel claimed his first pole of the season, pipping Lewis Hamilton to top spot. The German finished second in Monaco last time out but has spent most of the season just beyond the podium. It hasn't really been his season. Hamilton, on the other hand, hasn't finished lower than second and leads the drivers' championship by 17 points over Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas. It should be good fun!

