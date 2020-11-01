F1 live: Bottas and Hamilton lead the way at Imola Grand Prix

Top three: 1. Bottas 2. Verstappen 3. Hamilton

Lap 10/63

Sainz passes Norris with ease. Vettel under investigation for an earlier collision with Magnussen. If he's the cause, that could be trouble for the German. Hamilton says over the radio that it's so hard to follow here. He is a bit off the pace but he is doing his tires a favor. Bottas posts another fastest lap. His race to lose I think now. He's 0.193 faster than Verstappen. Kvyat is closing in on Albon in 7th, but heartbreaking news for his AlphaTauri teammate Gasly who is told to box and retire because the car has a terminal issue. What a shame after such a fantastic qualifying campaign.

Lap 6/63

Stroll has to pit early after taking a hit to his front wing. Not his fault either, just bad luck for the Canadian. Gasly, Leclerc and Albon turning into a tasty battle for 5th. Bottas with the fastest lap, then Verstappen straight afterwards, then Hamilton, and then Bottas is back in charge. The front three are pulling away already. Going to be fun to see whether Hamilton can chase down the Dutchman. Looks like the chase for 4th and 5th will be fun too. Not long until the DRS is available...

Lap 1/63

Go, go, go! Great start by Verstappen, who slips past Hamilton. Bottas, who isn't quite in his grid, gets away fine. Gasly, who is on softs and had some technical issues just before the formation lap, gets away fine but loses a spot to Ricciardo who also does well. Great start for Giovinazzi, who moves up six spots into 14th.

Pre-race buildup

With nearly 400 meters before the first turn and overtaking perhaps not the easiest, the start in this race will be key.

As has been the case throughout this season, the drivers take a knee or show their support towards ending racism at the front of the grid.

Then comes the Italian national anthem, a rousing tune. Afterwards, the warm-up lap and then it will be lights out.

Qualifying roundup

Valtteri Bottas secured pole in Italy at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, stealing in to beat his Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton to top spot by a tenth of a second. A time of 1:13.609 was enough to secure the 15th pole of the Finn's career.

Max Verstappen overcame spark plug issues to seal third, while Pierre Gasly equaled his career-best starting spot by winning a stunning fourth on the grid.

The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, also known by the name of the Italian city in which it takes place (Imola), is the third race in Italy in this pandemic-affected 2020 season.

After Pierre Gasly's surprise win at Monza and in Hamilton's victory in Tuscany earlier this year, more excitement is expected from an improved and updated Imola track that while being narrow offers plenty of opportunities to go fast.

Current standings

1. Hamilton (Mercedes) — 256 points

2. Bottas (Mercedes) — 179

3. Verstappen (Red Bull) — 162

4. Ricciardo (Renault) — 80

5. Leclerc (Ferrari) — 75

Quote of the day

"This track is beautiful and it's a great feeling to get pole - I had the shakes afterwards!" — Valtteri Bottas after securing pole position

Circuit profile: Imola (Autodromo Dino Ferrari)

This is one of the most exciting tracks on the circuit, and it's back on the F1 schedule for the first time since 2006. Major revisions and work has been done on the circuit to make it even faster. Right from the start, the drivers will be pushing their cars to the limit. The long pit straight offers perhaps the best place for overtaking, but given the opportunities to go fast around the track this promises to be a thriller for all 63 laps.